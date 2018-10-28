Bigg Boss 12 day 42 written update: The End for Anup Jalota and Saba Khan

After a kick-ass Saturday, fanatics are desperately waiting for the Sunday's episode. The most interesting part to watch out for is the double eviction. Also, as per few promos put out by the makers, it'll be Happy Club and Wolf Pack in the sultani akhada today. Not just this, as Salman is also on a mission to make some revelations. and we can't keep calm. Catch all the drama ahead!

Yeh #WeekendKaVaar hoga aur bhi mazedaar kyunki #BiggBoss12 ke do groups Happy Club aur Wolf Pack ke beech hoga dangal! Dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. pic.twitter.com/6vgwcoQ0Ks — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 28, 2018

Aaj #WeekendKaVaar mein padenge contestants ke sar par ande! Kya hoga iss task ka nateeja? Dekhiye raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/IMB7t6cHFu — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 28, 2018

Taking over from yesterday, we are shown Salman Khan starting the Sunday's episode with a rasoi show between Megha Dhade and Dipika Kakar. While Megha prepares a typical Maharashtarian cuisine, on the other hand, Dipika prepares a sweet dish plus an egg frankie. When Salman Khan quizzes the housemates that whose dish among the two is delicious, Megha gets the maximum vote.

P.S: Even Salman tasted Dipika and Megha's dishes and complimented both the ladies.

Then it was time for the Appy Fizz caller of the week who is in the mood to grill Sreesanth.

Amidst all the fun and entertainment, Salman Khan suddenly drops a bomb by declaring that it is Anup Jalota who is evicted from the ghar. Initially, it was hard for inmates to believe what they just heard. It was only after the bhajan maestro walked passed the door, the inmates realise that he has been really evicted.

For the unaware, the drama is yet not done as it is going to be a double eviction this week. Read on...

Up next, maybe to kill time, Salman Khan introduces an egg game in which, every housemate has to guess who has passed a particular comment and break an egg on his/her head. Many controversial secrets got revealed, thanks to this game. Mus say it was hilarious too!

After the task, it was time for the sultani akhada where we see the Wolf Pack (Sreesanth, Jasleen Matharu and Shivashish Mishra) going against the Happy Club (Surbhi Rana, Deepak Thakur and Romil Chaudhary).

Round 1: Verbal fight between Surbhi and Jasleen takes place where the former wins the task with majority of votes from the housemates

Round 2: In a strength war between the two ladies which is once again won by Surbhi.

Round 3: Shivashish in few seconds throws Deepak out of the game and wins the war.

Round 4: Sreesanth's strength kicks Romil out.

Round 5 (as it was a tie): Romil and Shivashish fight it out in the akhada where Shiv wins the final round.

Result: Wolf Pack emerges victorious.

#SurbhiRana ka kehna hai ki #JasleenMatharu ko hamesha kisi contestant ka stand chahiye hota hai aur woh sirf makeup aur kapdon mein interest rakhti hai! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar @MaybellineIndia pic.twitter.com/0ebpmpv7ha — COLORS (@ColorsTV) 28 October 2018

After the sultani akhada scenes, Salman Khan re-enters the house through the TV and drops an explosive on the unaware contestants that it's double eviction this week. We see the inmates in a state of shock. Well, without much of a drama, Sallu comes to the verdict and declares that it's Somi Khan's sister Saba who has to bid adieu to the house. Sad, isn't it? Somi breaks into tears and how...

Woah! #SabaKhan hui eliminate aur unhe kehna padega iss anokhe ghar aur gharwalon ko goodbye. Will you miss her in the #BB12 house? #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/UMkAgizBKj — COLORS (@ColorsTV) 28 October 2018

With two more inmates out of the house, it'll be really interesting to see how Monday's nomination will turn out to be. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from Bigg Boss 12.