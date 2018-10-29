Bigg Boss 12 Day 43: Megha and Dipika prepare their attack on the house

As Anup Jalota and Saba Khan have left the house, the inmates start prepping for Diwali. Bigg Boss announces the nominations for this week. However, this week, the nominations are different. The contestants have to name the inmate they want to save!

.@BiggBoss ne diya ghar se beghar hone ke nominations ko ek twist. Kya hoga iska anjaam? Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/EvULCndPLH — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 29, 2018

09:10 pm

Megha and Romil discuss their fates in the house while Jasleen gets nostalgic about Anup. Somi does the same. Jasleen and Somi comfort each other.

09:20 pm

Surabhi teases Deepak about his crush on Somi - which Somi has mentioned she finds uncomfortable. On come the nominations task. The contestants have to name the contestants they would like to SAVE! Deepak gets a chance to nominate an inmate and name Sreesanth.

Parivaar ke bina kya yeh Diwali feeki pad jayegi #BB12 ke contestants ke liye? #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/MvYeXk25CA — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 29, 2018

09:30 pm

As half the house is nominated - the inmates are trying to figure out who named whom. Dipika tries to charge up Urvashi as she wants to be captain. Surabhi advises Deepak to man up and talk to Somi. Deepak states the Somi is his ideal kind of girl. Somi friend zones Deepak.

09:45 pm

Megha and Dipika sit down and discuss their own images that are being portrayed in the Bigg Boss 12 arena. They also discuss the groups that have been formed in the house.

09:59pm

Bigg Boss introduces another task. The inmates have to rate the other from the strongest to the weakest. This opens a whole new can of worms as the inmates get fighting. Jasleen and Deepak get sparring. Everyone gets yelling.