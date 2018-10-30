image
Tuesday, October 30th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12 Day 44 Written Update: Shilpa and Vikas' entry stirs up the inmates

Television

Bigg Boss 12 Day 44 Written Update: Shilpa and Vikas' entry stirs up the inmates

Almas KhateebAlmas Khateeb   October 30 2018, 10.02 pm
back
Bigg Boss 12Deepak ThakurDipika KakarJasleen MatharuMegha Dhadeshilpa shindeSomi KhansreesanthSrishty RodeVikas Gupta
nextBigg Boss 12: Guest contestant Shilpa Shinde in the house with no specific strategy
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 Day 43: Megha and Dipika prepare their attack on the house

Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota claims his affair with Jasleen Matharu was 'scripted'

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Dipika Kakar saves best bud Sreesanth, but is he really safe?