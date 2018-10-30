Bigg Boss 12 Day 44 Written Update: Shilpa and Vikas' entry stirs up the inmates

Bigg Boss 12 is about to get even Bigg-gger! Season 11's explosive contestants - Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta - have made an entry to the house and it is about to get mad. While one’s the winner, the other one is the mastermind. Let's see what happens.

#BiggBoss12 ke gharwalon ke baara bajaane aa rahe hain @ShindeShilpaS aur @lostboy54 iss Diwali Dhamaka mein! Kya contestants ke chhoot jayenge ab paseene? Tune in to #BB12 tonight at 9 PM for all the excitement. pic.twitter.com/KA6kyT2vEm — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 30, 2018

09:10 pm

The inmates wake up to Rangeela's tune. They instantly start discussing yesterday's nominations and their chores as they await the luxury budget task. Deepak shares a playful banter with Somi Khan which is followed by Deepak showering praises on her.

09:20 pm

Bigg Boss has sent special Diwali goodies for the house. Somi refuses to take a cookie from Deepak - this is getting interesting. Rohit then giver her a cookie that she readily accepts.

09:30 pm

Bigg Boss announces Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta's entry. The inmates cheer as they walk in! Shilpa informs Jasleen about how Anup is fighting with Jasleen's parents.

09:45 pm

The task is announced- the house will be divided into two parts - Gupta Pariwaar and Shinde Pariwaar. The task is called ‘BB Gaon Ki Rangoli Pratiyogita’. There are two houses with an aangan in front of each house. As a part of the task, after every firecracker, a contestant from each team is supposed to run to the storeroom to collect items and give it to the person making rangoli. Vikas and Shilpa will be the sanchalaks of this task.

#BB12 mein shuru hua naya task jiska naam hai ‘BB Gaon Waalo Ki Rangoli’. Catch all the fun on #BiggBoss12. @AstralAdhesives pic.twitter.com/CwhfTwWaVD — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 30, 2018

09:59 pm

Things get violent as the inmates try to spoil the other team's rangoli. Shilpa and Vikas start sparring as usual. The fight gets intense as one round of the task gets razed. Jasleen ponders upon her relationship with Anup Jalota. Romil and Somi discuss Deepak's behaviour towards her. Sreesanth and Surabhi reminisce about life outside the house. In a moment of jest, Srishty and Shivashish steal some Appy Fizz.