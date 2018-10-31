image
Wednesday, October 31st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12 Day 45 Written Update: Sreesanth turns into the Hulk!

Television

Bigg Boss 12 Day 45 Written Update: Sreesanth turns into the Hulk!

Almas KhateebAlmas Khateeb   October 31 2018, 10.04 pm
back
Anup JalotaBigg Boss12Dipika KakarEntertainmentJasleen MatharuKaranvir BohraMegha Dhadeshilpa shindesreesanthSurabhi RanaTelevisionVikas Gupta
nextBigg Boss 12 promo: Is this the end of Sreesanth, Dipika and Karanvir’s friendship?
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota changes tunes, calls Jasleen Matharu a 'ghost'

Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota claims his affair with Jasleen Matharu was 'scripted'

Bigg Boss 12 day 42 written update: The End for Anup Jalota and Saba Khan