Bigg Boss 12 Day 45 Written Update: Sreesanth turns into the Hulk!

With Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde in the Bigg Boss 12 house, Sreesanth's temper knows no bounds. It seems that the former cricketer is unhappy with his team, especially under Vikas Gupta's leadership.

.@sreesanth36 nahi rehna chahte hain @lostboy54 ki team mein aur shuru kar di hai unhone planning revenge ke liye! Kya hoga iska anjaam? Dekhiye #BiggBoss12 mein aaj raat 9 baje. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/rRkKYcaZjv — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 31, 2018

09:10 pm

The house wakes up to the tunes of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Vikas and KV have a long chat about KV's game while Urvashi counsels Somi about Deepak's crush. Somi then waltzes with KV while everyone teases Deepak to sing for them. The Rangoli task commences.

BB Gaon ki Rangoli task has resumed! Kiske haath lagegi yeh baazi? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/H3cy27vhSP — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 31, 2018

09:20 pm

Sreesanth taunts Vikas. He feels that Vikas is an unfit team captain. A verbal fight finds its way between Vikas and Sreesanth. Sreesanth gets agitated by Vikas calling him batameez. An upset Sreesanth walks around in anger.

09:30 pm

Sreesanth gets in Vikas' face! Things are getting furious between the two. Sreesanth indirectly teases Vikas and his manhood. Now the girls get embroiled in the brawl, thankfully, cause the war seems to die out.

09:45 pm

Sreesanth then targets KV. Dipika gets jammed between the two, quite literally! To stop Sreesanth from physically attacking KV, she stands between the men. The other inmates intervene. Sree gets extremely angry and yells by almost pushing Vikas. A wall falls down - along with Dipika and KV. Dipika starts crying.

09:59 pm

As the task ends - Vikas Gupta's team wins the task. As the day ends, so does Shilpa and Vikas' journey on Bigg Boss 12. They are asked to exit. Sreesanth and Karanvir resume their fight again. Sreesanth threatens KV.