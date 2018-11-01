image
Friday, November 2nd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12 day 46 written update: Sana Khan and Sapna Chaudhary's entry leads to Sreesanth being titled captain

Television

Bigg Boss 12 day 46 written update: Sana Khan and Sapna Chaudhary's entry leads to Sreesanth being titled captain

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   November 01 2018, 10.19 pm
back
Bigg Boss 12Dipika KakarEntertainmentS Sreesanthsana khanSapna ChaudharySurbhi RanaTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12 promo: Sapna Choudhary’s thumkas light up the house
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12: Host Salman Khan has tough competition in Anup Jalota!

Bigg Boss 12 Day 44 Written Update: Shilpa and Vikas' entry stirs up the inmates

Bigg Boss 12: Guest contestant Shilpa Shinde in the house with no specific strategy