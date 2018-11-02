Bigg Boss 12 day 47 written update: Dipika Kakar finally raises her voice to silence Sreesanth

It's that day of the week when contestants in the Bigg Boss house are in the mood to fight for themselves. Or so it seems. You may have guessed by now that it is the day when some of the inmates have to go to jail or Kaal Kothri, as it is called in the Bigg Boss house. A promo shared by the makers earlier in the day revealed that Karanvir Bohra will be the one to be jailed this week.

9:10 pm

The day begins with Ranbir Kapoor's song Badtameez Dil waking up the inmates. We love how the mornings are just so refreshing for all the contestants. Meanwhile, new captain Sreesanth is upset with Jasleen's brooming skills. Deepak too pokes fun at her for the same. Jasleen is upset about she being the target. Somi, on the other hand, has a wish, she wants to kiss Salman Khan.

9:20 pm

Sreesanth and other contestants discuss who will be going to jail. Somi and Romil get into an argument that makes Somi upset and she starts crying. Romil and Somi decide they won't talk to each other. Surbhi and Deepak try to cheer Somi up. Romil gets into an argument with Megha as he tells her that she will be going to jail. Deepak is trying to explain to Bigg Boss that it's Diwali days so no one should go to jail.

9:30

Discussions about who will be going to jail begin on a light note with everyone taking Deepak's name. But in the end, it is Megha, Rohit and Deepak who have to go to jail. But, Sreesanth gets a special power to save one of the contestants and replace them with another. He decides to save Deepak and send Karanvir instead. Dipika wants to know the reason behind Sreesanth's decision.

9:40

Dipika has finally raised her voice. She fights with Sreesanth for sending Karanvir to jail. This is for the first time we have seen this side of Dipika. Jasleen too feels that Karanvir shouldn't have been sent to jail. Out of nowhere, Srishty enters the scene and gets into the argument with Jasleen over the cleanliness of the bathroom. A big fight takes place between the two beauties.

Meanwhile, Romil is trolling Meghna and she is not happy about it. But it's fun to watch. Well, even after having a fight with Sreesanth, Dipika still feels that he deserves to be in the finale.

9:50

Bigg Boss has a task for Somi, Srishty and Jasleen. They have to dress up and impress Rohit. The girl who impresses him wins the task. Sreesanth tells Rohit that Srishty looks the best and the viewers too think so. During the task, we get to see some sparkling chemistry between Rohit and Srishty. All the three girls are trying hard to woo Rohit. He selects Srishty as the winner of the task. Now it's time for the romantic dance between them. We wonder if love is the air in the Bigg Boss house and what Srishty's boyfriend Manish Naggdev has to say about it.

10:00

Contestants feel it was pre-decided that Srishty will win. Somi tells Srishty that Rohit is her fan even as Jasleen and Srishty hug and make up. Bigg Boss announces that Megha, Rohit and Karanvir's Kaal Kothri ki saza comes to an end.

10:10

Srishty breaks down in front of Karanvir. She is confused about Rohit. She wonders if she should stop talking to him. Karavir tells her to go to the bathroom and cry it out. Karanvir explains that her boyfriend Manish will understand everything.