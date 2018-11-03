image
Sunday, November 4th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12 Day 48 Written Update: Jasleen Matharu quizzed on her 'fake' relationship with Anup Jalota

Television

Bigg Boss 12 Day 48 Written Update: Jasleen Matharu quizzed on her 'fake' relationship with Anup Jalota

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 03 2018, 10.19 pm
back
Aditya NarayanBharti SinghBigg BossBigg Boss 12Dipika KakarEntertainmentHina KhanKaranvir BohrapromoSalman KhansreesanthTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12 day 47 written update: Dipika Kakar finally raises her voice to silence Sreesanth
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Sapna Choudhary’s thumkas light up the house

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Is this the end of Sreesanth, Dipika and Karanvir’s friendship?

Bigg Boss 12 Day 44 Written Update: Shilpa and Vikas' entry stirs up the inmates