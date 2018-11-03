Bigg Boss 12 Day 48 Written Update: Jasleen Matharu quizzed on her 'fake' relationship with Anup Jalota

It’s that time of the week when superstar Salman Khan takes everyone's case on Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman grilling contestants over their week’s conduct is the best part of the show. The latest promo revealed that tonight’s episode will come with an amazing Diwali twist and that viewers are about to witness Hina Khan, Bharti Singh and Aditya Narayan on the show.

9:10

The show starts with Bhai making a special Bigg Boss rangoli. Salman's Swag Se Swagat plays in the background and the superstar wishes everyone a Happy Diwali.

Salman congratulates Sreesanth for winning the captaincy but pokes fun at Jasleen over the same. Jasleen clarifies that the housemates changed their side during the task. Sreesanth credits Shiv for his win but Salman takes everyone by surprise by crediting Romil instead!

Salman tells that the housemates have made Jasleen a 'bali ka bakra' in the task as they knew she will turn out to get the lowest number of votes. He agrees that the housemates were ready to put Sreesanth on the top rank and expressed that Srishty should have scored two rank higher and Megha one rank lower.

Jasleen Matharu questions Romil regarding the captaincy task and the two get into a heated argument.

9:20

Hina Khan steps into the house and is hit with nostalgia. She tells Dipika that her existence is zero without Sreesanth. Dipika says that it was when Sreesanth was sick that the two really bonded. Hina further tells her that the audience thinks Dipika does acting in the house but the latter refuses saying that it's not possible for someone to act for 24 hours. Somi tells her that she is scared to show her anger and the two get into an argument. Hina tells Dipika that she is losing her winning streak and Dipika assures her that she will work on it.

Hina brands Sreesanth as a magnet as the housemates often get pulled to him. She further tells him that he gets flipped easily and wonders if it's the part of his game plan. Sreesanth says that that's the way he is, he does get flipped easily.

Hina calls Jasleen to the katghadi next and reveals that Anup admitted their relationship is fake. Jasleen refuses and tells that it's not fake and assumes Anup to be conscious of their relationship. She says he is answerable to her parents.

9:30

Jasleen gets angry at Anup calling their relationship fake. She talks to the camera and tells that she will meet him personally and talk to him. She guesses that Anup must be under pressure, but can't make heads or tails of his statement.

Salman welcomes singer Aditya Narayan to the show. Aditya makes an entry by singing Tattar Tattar. He later sings to the voices of Kumar Sanu, Anu Malik and Udit Narayan. The housemates are excited to see Aditya.

Aditya dedicates Pyaar Hume Iss Mod Pe Le Aaya song to Deepak.

9:50

Salman declares Sreesanth, Dipika, Karanveer and Srishty as the safe contestants.

10:00

Comedian Bharti Singh enters the show and gives the audience doses of laughter by saying that she has kept a Karva Chauth fast for Salman. She breaks her fast with a can of Appy Fizz, while Aditya sings Dekho Chand Aaya in the background.

Salman reveals that Aditya and Bharti will step inside the Bigg House tomorrow (Sunday).

The show ends with Bharti giving Salman a peck. Salman wishes the viewers a Happy Diwali once again.