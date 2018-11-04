Bigg Boss 12 Day 49 Written Update: Urvashi Vani gets evicted

Diwali celebrations have begun in the Bigg Boss house and tonight’s episode will see Bharti Singh and Aditya Narayan stepping into the house and bringing in a night full of entertainment to the contestants. As we have seen in the promo, this episode will bring out a shocking twist with Salman asking the safe-zoned contestants to mutually decide and eliminate one of the nominated from the house. So, who will it be?

09:10 pm

Salman and Bharti set the stage on fire dancing to the tunes of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

The housemates are decked up in traditional attires. Salman announces a 'Diwali special task'. The housemates are asked to hand an ujala failaane ka mukut to the one who is spreading darkness in the house and feed a mithaai to the one who is spreading light.

Jasleen and Romil sort out their misunderstandings and share a hug. Bharti and Aditya step inside the house and greet the contestants. The two make everyone laugh. The duo hands away the gifts sent by the families of the housemates, but reveals the twist. Each one of them has to complete a task to earn the gifts. Deepak is asked to go down on his knees to propose Somi.

09:20 pm

Srishty-Rohit and Jasleen-Shiv are asked to compete against each other in a paper-dance challenge. Srishty-Rohit win the task. Deepak sings a romantic song for Somi. Aditya and Somi dance to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Deepak gets jealous. Romil and Surbhi dedicate rap songs to the housemates. Surbhi calls KV ghar ki chachi. Sreesanth and KV get into a wrist fight which is won by the former. Dipika and Urvashi get into a laddoo-making competition. Dipika stands as the winner.

09:30 pm

The housemates open their gifts. Dipika got a soft toy along with her wedding reception photo. Sreesanth received a hand-written note, a drawing and school uniform from his daughter, as she recently joined school while Sreesanth was locked in the house. He couldn't hold back his tears. Srishty received a frame that had her first salary that she gave to her father, and Romil got a small bag which contained his son’s dress.

Salman calls KV and Shiv to sultani akhada. Shiv claims that KV has the habit of back-biting and doesn't speak on the face. He scores the first point.

09:50 pm

KV scores 2 points and wins the fight.

Salman asks the housemates to name one of the nominated contestants they find non-entertaining and that they want to eliminate from the house. Dipika and KV nominate Urvashi.

10:00 pm

Srishty, Surbhi, Romil, and Deepak nominate Urvashi. The decision is declared. Urvashi gets nominated. She bursts into tears. Dipika gets emotional. The housemates bid Urvashi farewell.