Bigg Boss 12 Day 5 Written Update: Bonds, strategies and few real faces

8:59 pm

Day 5 of the Bigg Boss house was quite an entertaining ride. As per promos released by Colors TV, the Friday episode of the show was surely a thrilled-filled ride. Right from some giggles, Karanvir-Romil and Nirmal getting jailed to Somi and Saba turning out to be the ultimate strategy planners, all of it unfolded on the show.

Housemates ka haal hone wala hai behaal kyunki waqt aa chuka hai 'Kaal Kothri' ki saza ke liye contestants chunne ka! Dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/VoYPa6lVyv — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 21, 2018

9:10 pm

Taking over from yesterday, the episode starts with an argument between Deepak Thakur and Kriti Verma. On the other side, the celebrities gather for a strategic meet and discuss on how to tackle the commoner jodis. Then we are shown the new captain duo, Kriti-Roshmi assigning household duties to the inmates.

It's late night and in the dark, Sreesanth gets teary-eyed considering his image on the show while Karanvir Bohra pacifies the pacer. Cut straight to the morning, the house wakes up to the tunes of Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho from the film Bobby.

9:20 pm

It looks like it is the Jaipur sisters who are the master planners this season, as they plot a plan on how the duo can create a mayhem during Kriti-Roshmi's captainship. Next, we were taken to the living area and it's Bigg Boss' voice echoing inside the house where he commands the housemates to nominate one commoner and one celebrity for the Kaal Kothari (jail).

It's time to choose the contestants who deserve to be in the 'Kaal Kothri'! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/CU0watV4nP — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 21, 2018

If the inmates thought that the selected contestants will just make a visit to the jail. Nah, as per the unanimous decision taken by the house, Karanvir Bohra (celeb) and Romil-Nirmal (commoners) are the ones who performed the least in the raja-rajkumari task and deserve to be in the jail. But then, Bigg Boss dropped another bomb; well apart from the jail life, the trio also gets nominated directly for next week's eviction. Woah!

9: 30 pm

We are then taken to the jail area, where the desi boys ka trio opine on how they do not deserve to be behind the bars. *giggles*. Then we are shown an argument between Anup Jalota's girlfriend Jasleen Matharu and the surila banda of the ghar, Deepak Thakur. Reason: Why Anup-Jasleen chose Dipika Kakar over Kriti-Roshmi on Thursday in the captainship task. Well, Jasleen tried her best to calm the surila soul but the talk turned into a chaos.

But wait there's a twist to the tale, as it was Sabah (one of the Khan sisters) who provoked Deepak to have a word with Jasleen. Looks like the dirty plan of the Jaipur sisters is working and how!

9:40 pm

Two pretty babe of the house, Neha Pendse and Dipika Kakar discuss about how the real masks of the people will wear off soon. On the other hand, a new friendship seems to blossom between celeb Srishty Rode and commoner Urvashi Vani, as the two murmur into each other ear's while chilling in the garden area.

9:50 pm

They say powers make you go bonkers and the same was seen with Kriti Verma, the first captain of the house. We're shown how she refuses one of the Khan sisters to not pass on luxuries items which was a sanitiser to the trio in the jail. Cut staright to midnight, we see Somi near the jail bitching avout Kriti to Romil.

9:58 pm

Day 5 was surely a treat for the fanatics of Bigg Boss as they might have not witnessed high-octane fights. But nevertheless, Friday saw a lot of manipulation in the controversial Bigg Boss house. Till next time, then!

