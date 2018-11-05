Bigg Boss 12 Day 50 Written Update: Is the Happy Club ending?

Its day 50 in the Bigg Boss 12 house and Sreesanth just bowled a devastating over. As captain, he is allowed to nominate other inmates this week and he targets the entirety of the Happy Club!

09:15 pm

Somi and Deepak battle it out about the event that took place on the Weekend Ka Vaar. Surabhi jumps in to calm them down. Shivashish and Jasleen battle it out over the dishes. Shivashish demands that he be allowed to meet a psychiatrist and attempts to flee.

09:30 pm

The house sits to discuss Shiv's attempt to run away. Sreesanth talks to him. KV and Deepak discuss why Shiv tried to run away. They also discuss if this could have been a ploy to get some attention.

#JasleenMatharu thinks that #ShivashishMishra is annoying her for no reason and she's got no friends in this house except him! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/ZnC9AtYjsZ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 5, 2018

09:45 pm

Jasleen Matharu is still obsessing about her "relationship status" with Anup Jalota. The girl just can't seem to get over the fact that Anup has denied any and all relations with her.

09:59 pm

The nominations begin! Bigg Boss asks Sree, the current captain of the house, to nominate seven contestants. Since the ball is in Sree’s court, targets the Happy Club. Another task is given to the contestants. They have to break pots that are named after the other contestants. Chaos reigns and house gets divided - it is celebrities vs commoners.