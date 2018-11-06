Bigg Boss 12 day 51 written update: Surbhi Rana panics and creates a ruckus as she gets nominated this week

It is day 51 and Sreesanth's decision to target the Happy Club members and nominate them invites quite a havoc in the house. A verbal spat broke out between the TV bahu Dipika Kakar and the motor mouth Surbhi Rana. Catch all the drama ahead!

Taking over from Monday, the show starts with an argument between Sreesanth and Deepak Thakur over the nominations. While on the couch, we see Dipika Kakar and Karanvir Bohra discussing how the game is on. On the other hand, Surbhi's gang is in no mood to show any pity to the pacer. Looks like his game plan is finally out of the bag!

P.S: A frustrated Deepak gives Sree the bracelet back, the one that the cricketer once gave to him lovingly.

The nominations task is still on and we see Dipika Kakar showing her fierce side and confessing that she wanted the Happy Club to be ruined. Nominations get announced by Bigg Boss and it's Surbhi Rana, Deepak Thakur, Romil Chaudhary and Somi Khan in danger.

Shivashish Mishra and Karanvir Bohra discuss how unpredictable Sreesanth is and how he does not value relationships. On the other side, we see Sreesanth discussing Surbhi Rana and how she is unable to gulp the fact that she is nominated this week.

Lights go off and in the dark we see Sreesanth talking in one of the cameras that he is serious and wants to quit the show, as his image is important to him rather than surviving here.

P.S: With an aim to trouble Sree, Deepak hides the jail's keys. Kiddish isn't it?

Oh boy, seems like Surbhi can't take the nomination and sings 'Main Kya Karun Raam Mujhe Buddha Mil Gaya' for Jasleen Matharu taking a dig at her relationship status with Anup Jalota. Well, Jasleen also gives it back and tags her shameless.

WHAT! Deepak just comments that Jasleen Matharu is a gold-digger. Whoa. The lady gets all teary-eyed.

It's time for the luxury budget task called 'Yaha Vaha'. During the task, Surbhi back-to-back provokes Sree and that's the reason the pacer quits the task in between. Nothing new, we are so used to this scene of Sree not performing in the tasks.

A lot of strange things happened on Tuesday's episode of Bigg Boss 12. But it was Surbhi Rana who was the highlight of the day with losing her calm every minute as she's among the nominated contestants this week.

