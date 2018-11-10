Bigg Boss 12 day 55 written update: Salman Khan slams Surbhi and Dipika

Nothing better than a Saturday when Bigg Boss fans witness host Salman Khan turn up in all his SWAG. As per few promos released by Colors TV, Sallu is not going to spare anyone and will lash out at few inmates for their uninvited behaviour in the week gone by. Catch all the drama ahead!

Salman Khan tours the viewers and takes them on a flash back ride of all that happened in the week. Salman also plays a clip in which the nominated contestants Surbhi, Deepak, Somi and Romil have to pick any one contestant who they think should be nominated in their place. But there's a DIRTY tale to this story.

Deepak Thakur takes Jasleen Matharu's name who faces the wrath of cold water and gobar.

Somi Khan picks Shivashish Mishra, who too faces the gobar treatment. Surbhi Rana chooses Rohit Suchanti and Romil Chaudhary picks Srishty Rode.

#RomilChoudhary ne liya @SrSrishty ka naam kyunki unhe lagta hai ki woh tasks nahi karti hain shiddat se! Do you agree with him? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/BIW2yiXhj0 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 10, 2018

Here comes the moment we all were waiting for as Salman Khan lashes out at Deepak Thakur for tagging Jasleen Matharu a 'gold-digger' during their fight. Salman adds that Deepak has committed a crime of ‘character assassination' on Jasleen on national TV. Sallu also schools Surbhi, telling her she should not have supported Deepak's stupid act.

Looks like Bajrangi Bhaijaan is in a fierce mood. After Surbhi and Deepak, he targets TV bahu Dipika Kakar. It so happened that during the captaincy task, Dipika was a biased sanchalak who helped her bud Karanvir Bohra win and that's how KV became the new captain.

Salman, with inputs from the housemates, declares Dipika the worst sanchalak of decade. Ouch!

.@iamappyfizz Caller ne @imrohitsuchanti ko saath hi de di ek advice unhe ghar mein acche se game khelne ke liye! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 10, 2018

The Appyfizz caller of the week questions Rohit Suchanti as to why his presence is not felt in the house. The caller also added that his spark is missing on the show and he is just seen on TV because of Srishty Rode. Hope you noting this Rohit?

Salman Khan quizzes the housemates on who the gunehgaar of the week will be and majority of votes go to Dipika Kakar, and as part of punishment, Dipika faces a smelly and fishy torture.

Sallu then takes a breaks from the inmates and welcomes actress Preity Zinta on the main stage who brings a lot of laughs and giggles to the show. Such a blissful sight to see two stars from the 90s in one frame.

10:00 pm

Finally, we see Preity entering inside the house with a fun enacting task and with bringing a lot of cheer too. Well, the interesting part to witness on the Sunday's episode will be who among the Happy Club will bid adieu to the show.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest scoops from Bigg Boss 12.