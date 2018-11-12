Bigg Boss 12 day 57 written update: Housemates face Bigg Boss' wrath for not abiding by the rules

It's Monday in the Bigg Boss house and with Monday comes nominations. As per a promo out by Colors TV, we see the makers introducing a twist to the nominations task. Also, Rohit Suchanti and Srishty Rode's one-sided love will take a unique turn. Catch all the spice ahead!

Taking over from Sunday, the house wakes up to the tunes of kukdu ku. Cut straight to Rohit inside the kaal-kothri, we see him trying to escape jail and act stupid. Well, Bigg Boss is unhappy with the housemates as they are breaking rules back-to-back. So, as a punishment, Bigg Boss cancels the luxury budget task. Sad for the inmates, as BB knows how to ruin the inmates life within seconds.

Jeez, Sreesanth is in the mood to grab the limelight, as we see him not wearing the mic and when Karanvir Bohra (captain) tells him to do the needful, Sree gets abusive. Oh gosh, not again man.

Cut straight to the living area, all the housemates hear what's the nomination task. This time it's a biking twist where two housemates in the ghar have to sit on the vehicle and mutually discuss and decide who among the two will be nominated. The one wearing the helmet in last will be safe and the other will be up for nominations.

Somi Khan and Deepak Thakur pair up for the first scooty ride, where after discussion, Somi remains safe and Deepak is nominated.

Next, we have Surbhi Rana and Sreesanth, where we see Sree sacrificing for Surbhi and getting nominated. Unusual sight?

Then its Dipika Kakar and Megha Dhade on the ride, where unexpectedly Dipika gets nominated for Megha. Why?

Up next, we see a cat fight in the scooty between Jasleen Matharu and Srishty Rode. None of the ladies come to a conclusion on who will be nominated and so both the babes get nominated for the week. We can sense that these ladies will never be friends. Foes for life!

Last it's Shivashish Mishra and Rohit Suchanti, where the boys do not reach any conclusion and so the hunks are up for nominations.

We see Karanvir and Surbhi bonding in a corner and talking about their equations inside the house. Well, captain is on chit-chat mode but it's Rohit breaking the rules and sleeping inside the bedroom. Bigg Boss voice echoes in the ghar and he slams Rohit. That's not it as Bigg Boss introduces many dirty utensils for two inmates to wash off as a part of the punishment. *giggles*

The dishwashers are: Sreesanth and Rohit. Ouch!

Something expected: Sreesanth gets agitated and starts being abusive in the garden area before taking up the punishment. Srishty tells Sree to stop being vulgar and abusive.

Rohit and Sree start cleaning the utensils, but in between Megha comes and tries to help. Deepak is quick to comment that Megha wants to be seen and that's why she is coming in the limelight. Megha does not take Deepak's comment lightly and turns aggressive by also trying to hit him.

