image
Tuesday, November 13th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12 day 57 written update: Housemates face Bigg Boss' wrath for not abiding by the rules

Television

Bigg Boss 12 day 57 written update: Housemates face Bigg Boss' wrath for not abiding by the rules

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   November 12 2018, 10.13 pm
back
Bigg Boss 12Deepak ThakurDipika KakarKaranvir BohraMegha DhadeRohit SuchantiS SreesanthSomi KhansreesanthSurbhi Rana
nextBigg Boss 12 promo: Rohit Suchanti and Srishty Rode, a love story budding in the house?
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 day 55 written update: Salman Khan slams Surbhi and Dipika

Did Preity Zinta just make Salman Khan think of Aishwarya Rai?

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Salman Khan upset over Surbhi and Deepak’s take on Jasleen's character