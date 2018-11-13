Bigg Boss 12 day 58 written update: The hitmen scare the house

Your daily dose of drama is here! Monday's episode ended with a brawl between Deepak Thakur and Megha Dhade so Tuesday should be fun. Looks like the fight is still on and Megha is in no mood to calm down. Also, we will get to see a new task in the house where Sreesanth and Romil Chaudhary turn hitmen. Catch all the spice ahead!

#RomilChoudhary aur #DeepakThakur ne utha liya hai theka @meghadhade ko #BB12 mein pareshaan karne ka! Kya de paayengi woh unhe muh tod jawab? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje. pic.twitter.com/dBA4qqQvjH — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 13, 2018

.@sreesanth36 aur #RomilChoudhary banne waale hain #BB12 ke ghar mein hitmen! Kis gharwale ki supaari lekar woh kar denge unhe captaincy ki daavedaari se bahar? Dekhna na bhulein #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje. pic.twitter.com/Ox8oCYUof7 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 13, 2018

Taking over from Monday, the verbal fight is still on between the wild card entrant Megha Dhade and singer Deepak Thakur. We see Megha losing her cool and why not? Half the house is poking fun at her presence, so the agitation is justified! We feel you Megha...

Romil, Deepak, Somi and Srishty feel that Megha is wrong and joins the others in pulling her leg. Looks like Megha may have gone overboard, but the anger was all piled up and has now erupted. Jasleen tries to calm Megha down even as Megha attempts to stay away from the chaos.

But not for long. Megha is seen throwing a sipper at Deepak and screaming at the top of her voice about how Deepak and Romil are sick people.

Cut straight to Sreesanth. The pacer feels that Karanvir Bohra is a disgusting man after Karanvir made him wash the dirty utensils during the task. Sree is seen packing his bag and wants to quit the show. Again! Bigg Boss summons Sree into the confession room and praises him for showing integrity while washing the utensils. Bigg Boss lauded his performance.

A teary-eyed, Sreesanth confesses that he feels backstabbed by the people he has loved so far. Bigg Boss' voice calms the pacer down and he's again ready to be back in the game.

Gossip girls: Jasleen and Megha discuss Shivashish Mishra's attraction to Srishty Rode. Well, we thought Rohit was into Srishty, a love triangle we see...

It's time for a new task titled 'Hitmen'. The task goes like this, Romil and Sree are the two hitmen and the other housemates have to pay them a ransom to kick one gharwala out of the captaincy league. P.S: the ransom money used will be deducted from the winner's prize money.

The first to get killed (not literally) by Romil is Jasleen Matharu for 75k. Srishty comments that Jasleen is not worth 75k, she's like a 50k babe. Ouch!

A loud catfight erupts between Srishty and Jasleen. We see the two girls getting too aggressive but Srishty seems to be winning the fight as she tells Jasleen she's a loser and she's out of the game.

Dipika Kakar is the next inmate to be out of the captaincy league. She's out of the race for a whooping Rs 4.40 lakhs. After Kakar, it's Megha who gets kicked out.

.@sreesanth36 maarna chahte hai @iamrohitsuchanti ko par #RomilChoudhary nahi hai iss baat se sehmat. Dekhiye aage kya hota hai, ek chhote break ke baad! #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/FwHruwjVE6 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 13, 2018

Sree gets upset with Romil as he feels that Romil is playing smart and shooting his people back-to-back. A case of cunning Romil and emotional Sree!

Lastly, Rohit gets thrown out of the task for a Rs 3 Lakh ransom. The hitmen proved that nothing is permanent in the Bigg Boss house, not even relationships. Everyone is here to win, by hook or by crook. Wednesday’s episode looks too exciting. We can't wait.

