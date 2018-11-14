Bigg Boss 12 Day 59 Written Update: Surbhi Rana not happy enough to be in the happy club?

The motor mouth of the house, Surbhi Rana, had an emotional breakdown, courtesy her buddy, Deepak Thakur. Not just that, the hitmen task is still on and we see how the contestants will make it to the finals. Catch all the spiced up drama ahead!

Taking over from Tuesday, we see the inmates still soaked in the hitmen task discussing on how to execute ideas on Day 2 of the task. But, Surbhi, in a heart-to-heart convo with Shivashish Mishra expresses how she feels betrayed by the Happy Club.

Known to be frank, Surbhi straight away approaches Romil and shares her displeasure on how she feels that he did not support her during the task. The talk then turns into a verbal fight where Surbhi states that she isn't keen on being a part of the Happy Club as there's nothing happy among them. Well said!

We see Surbhi in a sad zone, fighting with Deepak and Romil about how they are wrong and have been manipulative in the hitmen game. Seems like Happy Club is no longer happy! Further, Miss Rana yells and cries while taking the house down.

In the heat of the moment, Surbhi loses her cool and even throws the mic, wherein Bigg Boss' voice echoes and tells Surbhi to wear the mic.

Day 2 to the hitmen task starts and we see the manipulation at its highest. The first one to get knocked out is Surbhi Rana for 3.10 lakhs. Up next we see, Karanvir Bohra out of the luxury budget task for 2 lakhs.

Well, it turns out to be that Sree and Romil are having issues with who to knock out next. Both have different names to shoot this time and that's the reason there's no conclusion to their discussion. Bigg Boss also calls the two to the confession room and declares that it was Sree who was approached first with the ransom and so he has the power to eliminate anyone he wants. Sreesanth crosses out Deepak for 50k. After Deepak, it's Somi who gets out of the game.

Bigg Boss' voice echoes in the ghar where he declares that Romil is the first candidate for the captaincy as he has the highest ransom money earned; wherein Shivashish Mishra is the one who was the last to be alive in the hitmen game and so he will be the one versus Romil. Congo to the boys!

Oh god! Jasleen Matharu crying under the blanket? The reason, she feels Shiv is behaving weird and no more gives friendly vibes to her. Further, when the lights go off, the happy club members, including Srishty, talk about Megha that she hears and then miss Dhade starts lashing at them.

Thursday seems promising as the two boys will fight for the captaincy crown.