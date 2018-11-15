image
Friday, November 16th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12 Day 60 Written Update: Shivashish gets a faceful of trash!

Television

Bigg Boss 12 Day 60 Written Update: Shivashish gets a faceful of trash!

Almas KhateebAlmas Khateeb   November 15 2018, 10.01 pm
back
Bigg Boss 12Dipika KakarEntertainmentJasleen MatharuKaranvir BohraRomil ChoudharySalman KhanShivashish MishrasreesanthSristy RodeTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12 promo: An entertaining captaincy task gone wrong
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 Day 59 Written Update: Surbhi Rana not happy enough to be in the happy club?

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Happy Club turns into an unhappy club!

Bigg Boss 12 day 58 written update: The hitmen scare the house