Bigg Boss 12 Day 60 Written Update: Shivashish gets a faceful of trash!

09:10 pm

The two contenders selected for captaincy are Shivashish and Romil. To choose from them, Bigg Boss announces a twisted task. This task is divided into two parts. One, where both of them are asked to run their individual entertainment shows.

09:20 pm

It's time for part one! On Romil’s chat show, Srishty mimics Megha and Dipika, leaving the inmates in splits. Switching to the next channel, Surbhi, along with Shivashish, depict Sreesanth. Even Deepak and Somi’s budding relationship comes under the radar.

09:30 pm

Part two of the task commences. The inmates are asked to throw junk, water and powder on the two contenders. The one to sit back and tolerate it all for the longest time will be crowned as the captain.

The housemates have also collected the garbage to put on #ShivashishMishra and #RomilChoudhary. Kya shuru hoga koi bada yudh? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/6nTwD4PNY3 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 15, 2018

09:45 pm

Sree vows he is going to get physical. Deepak Thakur gets into a mermaid into the pool. There is water everywhere! Shiv gets a faceful of water before Bigg Boss announces that no liquids will be used since the mic are getting destroyed. They substitute trash in place of liquids.

09:59 pmSree takes offence in the fact that the sanchalak, Karanvir, is eating Halwa while the others are fighting. He breaks down and Dipika tries to calm him down. Romil wins the task while Sreesanth cries buckets for a plate of Halva.