Bigg Boss 12 Day 61 Written Update: Shivashish's insolence gets everyone in trouble

The newest episode of Bigg Boss is twisted to the core. It seems that this week, the nominations process will be scrapped due to Shivashish's insolence. A new luxury budget task is introduced that will further divide the house. Have a look:

#RomilChoudhary aur @imrohitsuchanti ko face karne honge obstacles Garnier Men Acno Fight mein apne team ko jitaane ke liye. Watch #BB12 at 9 PM to witness all the action! #BiggBoss12 @TheGarnierMan pic.twitter.com/t67xQY3fKi — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 16, 2018

09:10 pm

Romil starts his captaincy on a bitter note. Sreesanth oversleeps the BB alarm - and Romil pounces on him. Both have a verbal spat. Rohit leaves a written note for Sristy for what he said in the previous episode.

09:20 pm

Things take a complete turn when Romil is asked to pick the next inmates for the kaalkothri. Romil picks Megha, Surbhi and Shivashish. A screaming match takes place between Megha and Surabhi. Megha makes way to the jail. Surabhi starts speaking in English and angers Bigg Boss.

09:30 pm

However, Shivashish does not agree on this decision and gets angrily out of control and hyper. Due to this behaviour, Bigg Boss announces that except Romil, everybody else is nominated. The housemates turn on Shivashish and give him an earful.

09:45 pm

After all of this drama cools down, Bigg Boss announces the luxury budget task of the week. The task divides the house into two teams and only the team that wins the task gets access to the luxury budget.

09:59 pmThis task is held between Romil and Rohit where they had to complete a set of activities. Romil wins the round and an exclusive hamper as well.