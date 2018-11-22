Bigg Boss 12 Day 66 Written Update: Rohit and Megha fight, but Deepak steals the show with one dialogue

It's mid-week and Bigg Boss has given a luxury budget task to the housemates where there are two teams, red team and blue team. Rohit Suchanti and Megha Dhade are giving their 100% to win the task. It will be interesting to see which team wins it and of course, we can expect some really big fights during the task.

Kya captaincy ki daavedaari paane ke liye @imrohitsuchanti kar denge sabhi hadhein paar aur bhid jaayenge @sreesanth36 se? Don't forget to watch #BB12 tonight at 9 PM. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/psQXkQWS98 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 21, 2018

Housemates wake up doing the Naagin dance. Megha and Rohit start their day with an argument. Now Jasleen gets into a fight with Deepak and Rohit over their comments on her makeup and food. The task starts and Megha, Rohit, Jasleen and Deepak have jumped to give their best to win.

Sanchalak Srishty gets angry as the four contestants are playing quite horribly. Rohit makes fun of Sreesanth by calling him Flipsanth. Rohit and Megha are just not ready to slow down. Jasleen's totally different avatar is seen in the task. The liver is broken in the task. Bigg Boss cancels the round of the task.

Bigg Boss provides new property for the task and Rohit and Megha continue to fight. Meanwhile, Sreesanth tells Dipika to join the Happy Club. Sreesanth enters the task. Team red wins the luxury budget task. Contestants from the red team will be contenders for captaincy.

Luxury budget task saap hua poora aur Red team jeeti! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 21, 2018

Megha starts crying after losing the task. Rohit is explaining to Romil why he ditched his team and supported the red team. Surbhi and Karanvir are talking about Deepak and Romil. They seem to be the new BFF in Bigg Boss house.

Megha and Jasleen tell Sreesanth that Rohit called him Flipsanth. Of course, Sreesanth is angry because of it. He wants to talk to Bigg Boss in the confession room. Bigg Boss calls Sreesanth in the confession room and explains to him that maybe Rohit didn't know that in South Indian names are attached with father's name. Sreesanth clears that with Rohit and things are okay between them.

All the contestants are against Megha for cursing Rohit. Finally, Megha apologises for it. Bigg Boss tells the contestants to take three names from the winning team who had the least involvement in the task. Romil, Somi and KV are voted as the least involved contestants and Deepak and Surbhi are elected as the contenders to be captain. Now there's a fight between the members of the Happy Club.

#SurbhiRana ko lagta hai ki unke aur Happy Club ke beech daraar daalne ki koshish kar rahe hain gharwale. Kya hoga aage? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 21, 2018

The Happy Club is having a big fight and Megha, Dipika and Jasleen are planning to sit and watch the tamasha. Surbhi starts crying and is telling Karanveer that she has become a bad person. Surbhi decides to talk to Romil and they try to settle things between them, but that doesn't happen. An argument starts between them. Surbhi starts crying again, like really?

While talking to KV, Deepak said a dialogue that really impressed us. He said, "Ek aisa saga nahi jisko Sreesanth ne thaga nahi." Waah kya baat hai!