Bigg Boss 12 day 67 written update: Sreesanth bares it all on Harbhajan Singh and his 'thappad' controversy

The newest episode of Bigg Boss is twisted to the core. As per promos out by Colors TV, tonight's episode was supposed to witness pacer Sreesanth talking about the infamous slap controversy featuring Harbhajan Singh on national TV. Well, that's not it as Megha and Deepak also ended up fighting with each other. Catch all the drama ahead!

Taking over from Thursday, the house wakes up to the tunes of a popular song 'Chota Bacha Jaan Ke'. We see Sreesanth and Jasleen Matharu discussing in the garden area how Rohit Suchanti showcased his double standards during the luxury budget task. Straight to the living area where Megha Dhade and Deepak Thakur are seen having a verbal war, it all happens when Deepak approaches her for support at the time of his captaincy.

It's a new task for the housemates namely Breaking News, where Aaj Tak journalist Shweta Singh will be keeping an eye on the inmates. The task goes like this; Surbhi Rana and Deepak Thakur are reporters and after a buzzer, the two will come up with something controversial or a revelation, and if Shweta feels it's sensational she'll fuel it up on the national TV in her own style.

Surbhi reveals with some proof that Karanvir Bohra steals food inside the house. Ops, chori upar se seena zori, mister KV. Well, Shweta feels that Surbhi's piece of news was not at all appealing and she needs to buck it up.

Reporter Deepak tries his hands on Rohit Suchanti and quizzes him that what's his way to date? The lad replies that he dates one girl at a time... no multi-tasking. *giggles* On the other hand, Surbhi Rana gets the scoop that Happy Club is not happy at all. Well, Shweta announces that Surbhi gets a point as her news is more valid and real.

Up next we see that in his quest for a scoop, Deepak gets personal and rubs Megha Dhade the wrong way. A fight between Megha and Deepak breaks out and she even spits and throws a chappal at Deepak. We wonder if this is for real or merely their way to create something controversial.

Deepak wins a point here, as, in spite of Megha being all mad, the boy was calm and reported the news properly.

Here comes the BOMB, we were waiting for all day, Sreesanth tells Surbhi Rana more details on one of the most controversial incidents during his playing career. One that involved Harbhajan Singh aka Bhajji. Sree's confession takes us back in time, 10 years ago, when cricketer Harbhajan Singh had slapped Sreesanth during an IPL match and his crying face was the talk of the town. In response to the same, Sreesanth enacts the whole scenario that had happened and justifies that it was not a slap and they were instead shaking hands adding that he cried in helplessness and not because of the slap. Oh, we see...

Without a doubt, Surbhi wins another point here as Sree's revelation was one of a kind. With this, Surbhi is with two points and Deepak with just one and so the former is the new captain of the house.

Friday's episode was surely a nail-biting one as Sreesanth's big revelation on his slap controversy was the highlight of the day. Well, Surbhi was one lucky girl to be the reporter (a fake one though) in this scenario.

