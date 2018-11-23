Bigg Boss 12 day 68 written update: Surbhi Rana shows her true colours, jail term for Dipika, Jasleen and Megha

After pacer Sreesanth's big revelation on the Harbhajan Singh Slapgate controversy on Thursday, Friday's episode is all about fights and the kaal-kothri (jail) drama. And while Sreesanth has been in the jail for a record number of times on the show, this night is going to be different with Jasleen Matharu, Dipika Kakar and Surabhi Rana in the center of the mayhem. Do not miss it, read on...

Kin sadasyon ke gunahon ka ghada bharega aur milegi unhe Kaal Kothri ki saza? Find out tonight on #BiggBoss12 at 9 PM. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/goa2hv7R77 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 23, 2018

Taking over from yesterday, the show starts with Deepak Thakur in a panicky mood and battling it out with Megha Dhade. Well, Bigg Boss takes the matter in his hands and declares that Deepak went too personal during his fight with Megha in the Breaking News task by using the word 'chaal-chalan'. But he further adds that Megha's reaction to Deepak's language was brutal as well. Result: Bigg Boss announces Megha nominated for next week.

Contestants ke vyavhaar se hue @BiggBoss naraaz aur kiya @meghadhade ko seedhe elimination ke liye nominate. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 23, 2018

P.S: After wearing the captain's crown, we see Surbhi Rana changing her colours or it's the other way round, she's showing her true colours.

Up next, we see the house in a bitter mood as the chores assigned by the new captain of the house, looks a tad partial. The Happy Club members feel that Surbhi has been biased towards her firends and has allotted less work to inmates who supported her during the captaincy task.

An argument between Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar, and Deepak Thakur erupts where Deepak says that the two are getting advantages thanks to the new captain. During the verbal war, we see Sreesanth turning into a baddie and stating that he won't mind hitting the Deepak.

It's time for the kaal-kothri where the task goes like this. Empty pots with a hole in each and with contestant's name on it are kept in the garden area and after every hour, when the buzzer goes off, housemates will come and fill the empty pots with a jar full of water. The three inmates' pots which will overflow first in this process, will be visiting the jail.

#SurbhiRana ne liya sabse pehle @meghadhade ka naam kyunki unka bartaav nahi tha acceptable ghar mein! Did you see this coming? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/vN0pZuytVY — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 23, 2018

Call it a game plan of the Happy Club including Rohit, Srishty and Karanvir. Megha, Jasleen and Dipika's are sent to the jail. But among the three Jasleen and Dipika express that Surbhi used them during the captaincy task, but failed to send the deserving inmates to jail. They say that she has been a disappointment.

The three ladies inside the jail discuss how the janta are seeing the true colours of the Surbhi Rana who have always said on national TV that she is fair and how.

Srishty Rode's health goes for a toss and we see Rohit Suchanti stealing Appy Fizz for her. Well, we do understand that this time it was for Srishty's ill health., but the chocolate boy has committed the theft many times. Bigg Boss being fair announces that Rohit Suchanti's behaviour will not be appreciated as it's becoming a habit for him and sends him to jail.

.@imrohitsuchanti ko mili Kaal Kothri ki saza APPY FIZZ ki chori karne par! Kaise react karenge ab woh? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 23, 2018

Surbhi gets a special power that as there are already three inmates inside the jail. She needs to replace one with Suchanti. Surbhi replaces Dipika with Rohit. Poor boy, facing the wrath of his own sins... *KARMA bitches*

Today's episode was purely entertaining as we see Surbhi Rana showing her true colours. We're waiting for the Weekend Ka Vaar now.

.@imrohitsuchanti ke gunahon ka ghada bhar diya unhone apne hi haathon se! Catch what's happening now. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 23, 2018

Stay tuned to in.com for your daily dose of Bigg Boss 12 updates.