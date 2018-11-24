Bigg Boss 12 Day 69 Written Update: Megha Dhade calls Jasleen Matharu a dumb, brainless beauty

The entire week of Bigg Boss was filled with more drama than one could ever imagine. But the massive fight between Megha and Deepak was the highlight of the week. The fight turned into one of the ugliest fights in Bigg Boss history with Megha throwing her slipper at Deepak and, eventually, even spitting at him. As the Weekend Ka Vaar is finally here, Salman is back to grill the inmates for their behavior! Are you excited? Let’s begin!

9:10 pm

Salman tells Dipika and KV that the audience is wondering why their relationship has turned cold. The two share their own stories. KV feels Dipika doesn't share if she has an issue with someone and keeps it within herself. Surbhi interrupts and says that Dipika just has one priority and that's Sreesanth.

The real grilling begins! Salman questions Deepak about what he meant when commented on Megha's chaal-challan. Deepak clarifies that he didn't mean to point out her character. Salman tells him that he was wrong to use that word. On the other hand, Bhai also points out it out to Megha that throwing her slipper at someone or using cuss words isn't the way to garner the limelight. He tells her that she's only ruining her reputation by doing this.

.@BeingSalmanKhan ne di salaah @meghadhade ko ghar mein calmly khelne ke liye kyunki unki reputation pad sakti hai khatre mein. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 24, 2018

9:20 pm

Salman credits KV for being the brainchild behind red team's win. He also tells that blue team had no strategy or desire or win. Rohit expresses that he is annoyed with Sreesanth's behavior in the task because the latter wasn't involved in the task at all.

Salman moves on to Somi and tells her that she's more involved in the other housemate's fights. Dipika, on the other hand, mentions that Surbhi wasn't fair with Jasleen by sending her to jail.

9:40 pm

Megha gets nominated for the torture room. Here's a glimpse.

Salman announces Deepak, Dipika and KV as the safe contestants.

Kaun hoga iss baar ghar se beghar? Pata chalega kal! Catch all the entertainment now. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 24, 2018

9:50 pm

Somi gets emotional because Salman called her weak in the game. Salman tells the contestants that he will announce the evicted contestant tomorrow.

Megha, who is still in the torture room, shouts out loud and calls Jasleen a dumb, brainless beauty. The two get into an argument. Jasleen tries to calm the situation.

Later, Jasleen breaks down and hugs Megha. The ladies apologise to each other and sort it out.

10:00 pm

Here comes a surprise! Popular faces from Colors' top shows enter the house. Each one of them mimics one of the housemates.

The promo of tomorrow's episode sees that the contestants are to witness a lot of fun. But, not to miss, it's that day of the weekend when one housemate will be stepping out of the house forever! So, who will it be?

Stay tuned!