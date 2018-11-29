Bigg Boss 12 Day 72 Written Update: Rohit pees on national television!

As the days go on in the Bigg Boss world, the luxury budget task failed to have any winner since Somi and Jasleen could not come to a conclusion. This resulted in a tie for both the teams. Let's see what Bigg Boss has in store for the inmates for the captaincy race.

Kya @imrohitsuchanti seh paayenge saare pressure #SurbhiRana ke captaincy ki talwaar bachaane ke liye? Tune in tonight at 9 PM for your dose of laughter. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/AKG2KlsVCd — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 29, 2018

09:10 pm

Romil and Somi talk about the fact that Somi was trying to defend Deepak. Romil tried to rap for Somi as she is upset with him. As there were no winners in the last task, Bigg Boss asks the inmates to select four housemates for the captaincy race. Bigg Boss refrains Somi and Jasleen from being a part of the discussion and even participating in the captaincy task.

Ab waqt aa chuka hai #BB12 mein captaincy ke daavedaar chunne ka! Kaun jaayega iss race mein aage? #BiggBoss12 @BigMusclesNutri pic.twitter.com/cHk8otTfrl — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 29, 2018

09:20 pm

This takes a turn for the worse. The discussion gets heated up as allegations and comparisons between the inmates rise up. It is finally decided that Dipika, Romil, Deepak and Surbhi will be the captaincy contenders. Megha and Rohit are deeply upset by this decision. Megha was specifically agitated by Sreesanth, and Rohit is annoyed by Surbhi.

Gharwalon ke beech shuru ho chuka hai jhagda captaincy ke daavedaar chunne ke liye! Kya aapsi sehmati se decide kar paayenge woh yeh cheez? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 @AstralAdhesives pic.twitter.com/grobn9mAeI — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 29, 2018

09:30 pm

The task is announced. The garden area had four swords with Dipika, Romil, Surbhi and Deepak’s name. They have to choose four other inmates who will guard these swords. They must protect the sword for as long as they can. The moment anyone leaves their sword he or she is eliminated. Dipika chooses Megha, Romil chooses Jasleen, Deepak chooses Karanvir and Surbhi chooses Rohit. Somi is the gamekeeper.

09:45 pm

Surbhi starts to irritate Sreesanth as Sree chose to not play for her. Both of them act foolishly as they argue by clapping and making funny noises. The task gets interesting as the no inmates are allowed to take bathroom breaks and people are getting angsty! Rohit starts to feel the need to take a pee break. The others start to tease him about wanting to pee by making 'ssssss' sounds.

09:59 pm

Rohit asks Surbhi to get him a sipper to pee in. Now that he has relieved himself, Bigg Boss announces that they've been playing the game wrong. The inmates were supposed to talk others into leaving their swords. The game changes are now, at every gong, one inmate has to leave the sword. This introduces a completely different type of chaos. Bigg Boss razes the task.