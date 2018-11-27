Bigg Boss 12 Day 72 Written Update: Surbhi, Romil, Rohit come under the housemates' radar

The Surbhi Rana Vs Romil Chaudhary fiasco seems to have no end as things get only worse in Tuesday's episode. This week's luxury task - BB panchayat is all about removing the housemate's frustration on each other. Read on to know what exactly happened.
9:10 pm
The housemates get this week's luxury task where the house is divided into two teams with Somi and Jasleen as the sarpanches. The teams have to basically put allegations on the opposite teams and impress the sarpanches.
9:20 pm
Surbhi is the first one to come under team Dipika's radar and is showered with a number of accusations and Surbhi has nothing special in her defence. Dipika's team wins the round. Here comes the deal of the day. Surbhi fires some serious allegations at Romil; that he often stares at her and the drama that unfolds creates more chaos.
9:30 pm
In the second round, Romil comes under the panchayat's radar and rival Deepak's team scores a one. The third has Rohit Suchanti being accused of badtameezi. 9:40 pm
A disappointed Romil breaks into tears because of Surbhi's accusations and that's quite obvious, guys. Further, Surbhi Rana apologises for her remarks but no settlement.
9:50 pm
Team Deepak is certainly confused between Megha and Sreesanth - who should be called in the Kathgara.
In the upcoming episode, we will get to see an aggressive Sreesanth taking over the house with his usual stints.
