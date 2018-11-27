Bigg Boss 12 Day 72 Written Update: Surbhi, Romil, Rohit come under the housemates' radar

The Surbhi Rana Vs Romil Chaudhary fiasco seems to have no end as things get only worse in Tuesday's episode. This week's luxury task - BB panchayat is all about removing the housemate's frustration on each other. Read on to know what exactly happened.

The housemates get this week's luxury task where the house is divided into two teams with Somi and Jasleen as the sarpanches. The teams have to basically put allegations on the opposite teams and impress the sarpanches.

#BiggBoss12 ke ghar mein ab set up hone wali hai BB Panchayat! Dekhiye yeh luxury budget task abhi. #BB12 @MaybellineIndia — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 27, 2018

Surbhi is the first one to come under team Dipika's radar and is showered with a number of accusations and Surbhi has nothing special in her defence. Dipika's team wins the round. Here comes the deal of the day. Surbhi fires some serious allegations at Romil; that he often stares at her and the drama that unfolds creates more chaos.

In the second round, Romil comes under the panchayat's radar and rival Deepak's team scores a one. The third has Rohit Suchanti being accused of badtameezi.

.@ms_dipika ka kehna hai ki apna opinion rakhne mein aur kisi contestant ko weak darshaane mein antar hota hai! Ab kaise react karenge iss par #RomilChoudhary? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/A30AicTb6Y — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 27, 2018

.@ms_dipika ko lagta hai ki @imrohitsuchanti nahi hain capable #BB12 ke ghar mein rehne ke liye kyunki woh hai badtameez. #BiggBoss12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 27, 2018

A disappointed Romil breaks into tears because of Surbhi's accusations and that's quite obvious, guys. Further, Surbhi Rana apologises for her remarks but no settlement.

#SurbhiRana apologizes to #RomilChoudhary for her behaviour and tells him that she takes her blame back. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 27, 2018

Team Deepak is certainly confused between Megha and Sreesanth - who should be called in the Kathgara.

In the upcoming episode, we will get to see an aggressive Sreesanth taking over the house with his usual stints.

