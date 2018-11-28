Bigg Boss 12 Day 73 Written Update: Yet another task gets scrapped courtesy, Somi and Jasleen

In the second part of the Panchayat task, both the teams reach new heights and conspiracies to find each other's flaws. Sreesanth, yet again, loses his temper on Rohit, only to blackmail him at the end and much more.

Today's Panchayat task started with Megha being Kathgarafied for all the misbehaviour she had done with Deepak but the accusations rather fall on him and an unsurprising argument follows. Guess what? the decision makers, Jasleen and Somi, are only against each other. Wow.

Mr. Deepak Thakur is in the kathgara and Dipika gives a lot of reasons as to why he does not deserves to stay in the house. Jasleen makes good use of this opportunity and vents out her personal frustration on Deepak... are we surprised here?

.@ms_dipika ka kehna hai ki @BeingSalmanKhan ne bhi kiya tha agree #DeepakThakur ke provoke karne wali baat ko lekar! Kya sarpanch de paayenge ek nishpaksh decision? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 @AlmondDrops — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 28, 2018

Up next, Sreesanth comes under the radar of team Deepak with all the usual accusations and his spokesperson, Dipika, tries her best to defend him but sigh, they lose a point.

#DeepakThakur ne lagaaya @sreesanth36 par ilzaam aur kaha ki woh nahi hai show mein rehne layak kyunki woh nahi karte hain show ko respect! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 @SportobyMacho — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 28, 2018

.@ms_dipika ne liya @sreesanth36 ka side aur kaha ki sabhi guests ne unhe bulaaya tha entertaining aur unhone ghar mein dikhaaya hai improvement bhi! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 @Chingssecret — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 28, 2018

Here we have an angry Sreesanth losing his calm on Rohit with his sister Dipika coming in to stop him. "Who is he?" says a frustrated Sreesanth.

The Panchayatis fight it out between Karanvir and Dipika and don't come to any decision, which pisses off Bigg Boss and the task gets scrapped. Since it's a tie between both the teams, there will a tie-breaker between both the teams.

BB Panchayat task ka hua antt aur @ms_dipika aur #DeepakThakur ke beech hui yeh game draw. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 28, 2018

In the upcoming episode, we will get to see a brawl between the so-called best buddies, Romil and Deepak. Well, someone said it right, Bigg Boss ke ghar mein koi kisika apna nahi. Also, it will be interesting to see which team will finally win the task.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the updates on Bigg Boss 12.