Bigg Boss 12 Day 75 Written Update: Sreesanth has a hilarious defense for calling Surbhi characterless

It may be Friday but if you're thinking the action in the Bigg Boss house is going to slow down, you're wrong. A wedge between Surbhi Rana and Sreesanth is only getting deeper and irreparable. The day begins with a frustrated Surbhi ranting against Sreesanth and Romil and she seems to go a little too far this time as she mentions his thappad and ban controversy. Sreesanth has his usual shield Dipika Kakar in the ring. And Sreesanth takes the fight a bit further when she calls Surbhi, characterless.

9:10 pm

It has only been 10 mins into Thursday's episode and the Surbhi Rana drama is still on with Sreesanth trying his best to keep calm. It's time to send the inmates in the kaal kothari and this drama is only getting started.

9:20 pm

If the loud arguments and chillam-chilli are not enough, wait till you read this! According to Sreesanth, characterless is someone who can't play a character... Yup! that's what he said when he tried to defend himself for calling Surbhi, characterless. In the end, we have Sreesanth along with Surbhi and Deepak in the kaal kothari.

9:30 pm

Sreesanth, Deepak and Surbhi are given a chance to get out of jail with a task that will be played by their representatives. The representative who wins, helps one of the three to get rid of the jail and guess what... Sreesanth gets released. Megha is given a secret task by Bigg Boss and the challenge is to scare the inmates.

The good ole' friendship between Deepak and Romil has hit a rough patch and it's unlikely to repair.

9:50

Now we have Rohit accusing Romil of staring at him and making him feel uncomfortable and it's quite hilarious. Megha is on her secret task given to her by Bigg Boss. She is seen placing half a lemon topped with red sindoor in an attempt to scare the housemates.

In the weekend episode of this show, we see the housemates baffled at the lemon that was kept by Megha and it won't be wrong to say that they are actually scared. The Weekend ka War episode will have Salman, as usual, schooling the inmates on the week gone by.

