Bigg Boss 12 Day 77 Written Update: Rohit and Deepak are the official thieves of this season!

Monday's episode begins with housemates whining about sugar and realising that Karanvir always hides stuff for himself. Dipika, Romil and Megha surround Sreesanth in regards to his ill-remarks on Surbhi and ask him to apologise, but did he? Find out.

Kya #DeepakThakur aur @imrohitsuchanti ki chori aur seenazori khadi kar degi unke liye #BiggBoss12 ke ghar mein pareshaani? Dekhiye yeh saari dhoom aaj raat 9 baje. #BB12 pic.twitter.com/QOSUunoSef — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 3, 2018

9:10

An arrogant Sreesanth forcefully apologises to Surbhi and this doesn't go well with the housemates and a war of words takes place between Sreesanth and Karanvir. The stealing saga continues with Deepak and Rohit sweeping away some milk and sugar from the rashan... guys, how reckless one can be?

9:20

Megha and Jasleen madly blast Rohit and Deepak because of their stealing stints and Jasleen ends up crying in frustration. The argument has turned really ugly. Surprisingly, this is the first time a fight is not revolving around Sreesanth. Wow!

#RomilChoudhary and @imrohitsuchanti also get into a heated argument in the #BB12 house! Will the housemates be able to calm them down? #BiggBoss12 @BigMusclesNutri — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 3, 2018

9:30

We are halfway through the episode but Romil and Somi are still at their week-old grudges, only to fight with each other. Ahh, we are back at Sreesanth vs Rohit, their fights are sadly hilarious.

#RomilChoudhary ka kehna hai ki woh nahi deserve karte hain #SomiKhan ki friendship! Catch all the gossip now. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 3, 2018

.@sreesanth36 ho rahe hain @imrohitsuchanti ki harkaton se pareshaan! Come back after a short break for more. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 3, 2018

9:40

Madly in love, Deepak compliments Somi, and Rohit starts flirting with Somi, ouch. Romil, yet again, tries to clear the air with Somi but nevermind. Somi feels insecure of Jasleen's bonding with Romil and rants about the same in front of Karanvir.

#SomiKhan ko lagta hai ki #JasleenMatharu kar rahi hai unhe #BB12 mein imitate. Come back after a short break for all the dhamaal! #BiggBoss12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 3, 2018

#SomiKhan and #RomilChoudhary are trying to clear their misunderstandings out aur baat aa chuki hai self-respect par. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 3, 2018

9:50

Since there was no eviction, the ongoing week will have the same nominated contestants. Further, we have Somi and Romil trying to sort out their differences only to cry at the end. Well, we all are aware of Somi's crush on Romil.

In the upcoming episode, Rohit instigates the hell out Sreesanth and the cricketer almost slaps him. What! It is giving us chills already.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the live updates on Bigg Boss 12.