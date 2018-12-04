Bigg Boss 12 day 79 written update: Somi and Jasleen's cat fight rules the day

Are Rohit and Sreesanth going to calm down? One can't assume. Tuesday's episode showcases how the contestants have taken the School Bus Task super seriously and the ambience is tensing up. Will it unfold an unseen side to the housemates? Read on.

09:10 PM

The episode kickstarted with Karanvir Borah explaining how the School Bus task was to be performed and how it would find the next captain of the house. Sreesanth soon irks the other mates as he finds himself in a hurry to grab his school bag. Another verbal and almost physical scuffle between him and Rohit... phew!

Post a miserable messy episode wherein everyone grabs a school bag (and tries to get more), the school bus has turned a mini-war house. Bigg Boss has to intervene to get them seated. Romil is selected as the next host of the task.

09:20 PM

The encounters proving too much for the nerve? Deepika breaks down as Sreesanth steps in to console her. Quite an intense moment! In fact, Karanvir comes and apologises to her for pulling her abruptly.

09:30 PM

Romil and Somi have a rather sentimental encounter as the latter comes to apologise for the behaviour. Voila, that's a chance for Jasleen! Looks like she is trying to spark a link-up rumour between the two. Wait, Jasleen confesses she always found Romil cute! Is that why she indulged in a cat-fight with Somi?

09:40 PM

Here's the second part of the task. Looks like these housemates simply can't keep calm. Let's see what these fights lead us to.

09:50 PM

Somi and Jasleen's conflict just went physical. As they exchange really harsh words, Romil tries to intervene and ends up arguing with Somi himself. Are we surprised here?

The episode ends with Jasleen being unable to board the bus, thanks to Somi. However, Romil later convinces her to take a bag and board the bus. Meanwhile, Sreesanth and Rohit are absolutely reluctant to let go off their tiff. Looks like some of it is going to follow in the next episode as well! Stay tuned to In.com for all the updates on In.com.