Bigg Boss 12 Day 8 Written Update: Monday's nominations heat up the house

Monday's dose of Bigg Boss 12 had lots of ups and downs in store. As per few promos released by Colors TV, the night was surely set to be a roller coaster one . Right from Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik's immunity power snatched away by Bigg Boss to Shivashish and Kriti's new brewing romance, all the madness was ready to unfold.

Kya #ShivashishMishra aur #KritiVerma ke beech ye khatti-meethi nok-jhok hai shuruat ek pyaar bhare rishtey ki? Catch all the fun tonight at 9 PM! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/TXu3AUVyLV — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 24, 2018

Taking over from yesterday, we are shown a snippet from Sunday where the Khan sisters create havoc in the house. Reason: Urvashi Vani's unwarranted dig at them. We are shown housemates trying their best to calm Saba-Somi down, but as usual the two are in no mood to take it slow. Hey, but is this unity for real because we soon see a crack between the two sisters, as both have a heated argument with regards to their tiff with Urvashi.

Cut straight to the garden area, Roshmi soaks inside the pool in the dark as Kriti and Shivashish joke around her. And in a few seconds, Kriti pushed Shivashish inside the pool along with his mic . Shivashish is drenched and so is his mic. So much so that he had to remove it and break one of the house rules in the process.

.@biggboss shows the contestants a glimpse of all the times they've been reminded about the rules of the #BB12 house. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/71xfJMwtNj — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 24, 2018

It was still day 7 and what we see is Kriti and Shivashish talking about the pool incident at 4 a.m. During their chit-chat session, we also witnessed a moment where Kriti holds the speaker of her mic to mute her voice and the two talk something in gesture.

Finally, it's day 8, the inmates wake up to a baarsaat-themed song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Cut straight to the kitchen, we see the women in the house discuss kitchen responsibilities with Neha Pendse dominating the raasoi duties.

Bigg Boss then summons all the inmates to the living area. A displeased voice informs them about how lightly they have taken the rules of the house. Right from using English instead of shudh Hindi to not wearing mics while communicating. But the Bigg BOMB drops when BB takes away the immunity from the captains of the house - Kriti and Roshmi. They are no longer safe and can be nominated for elimination this week.

Cut to the garden area, it was time for the second nomination and we must say it was quite unique this time. The first were captains Kriti-Roshmi who had the power to save a pair from the nominations and they chose Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani.

After all the housemates were done nominating each other. It was Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra from the singles and Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik and Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh from the jodis, who are nominated this week.

Amidst the nominations round, Kriti-Roshmi and Saba-Somi jumped into the ring and argued about the nominations. Saba-Somi being the most vocal did not stop there. They went on to taunt Kriti-Roshmi about how KARMA is playing out.

Signing off on an excited note, Monday's episode reveals who can and who cannot be trusted in the house. The masks seems to be falling off. More drama awaits.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest update on Bigg Boss 12.​