Bigg Boss 12 Day 80 Written Update: Deepak Thakur guiltily locks himself up

The past few days of Bigg Boss have shown us how the Happy Club members have been trying their best to irritate the inmates and the house is now turned into a war zone. However, it’s the latest promo of the show which has sent the viewers into a frenzy. The disputes among the housemates have now gone to such an extent that they have indulged in violence too. The latest promo shows Sreesanth advancing towards Rohit and slapping him tight on his face. By which, we can expect a heated-up upcoming episode tonight.

The episode starts with the housemates resuming their BB School Bus Task. Sreesanth and Rohit get into a nasty argument after the latter calls Sree a 'phatichar'. Agitated Sree warns Rohit to bash him up.

Surbi and Dipika get into the worst fight than ever. Dipika ends up leaving the task halfway after Surbhi attacks her with harsh words. Dipika later breaks down and Romil and Sree try to calm her down. She soon joins the task.

Surbhi being Surbhi, gets into a fight with Deepak next, due to a disagreement between the task. Dipika and Jasleen are delighted seeing the same. Sree, meanwhile, tells Dipika that Rohit and Surbhi don't deserve to win the captaincy task.

The task is turning uglier with time. It's Romil and KV who get into a fight next. Will this take an intense turn? Let's wait and watch.

The task ends. Rohit and Surbhi get nominated for captaincy. Somi breaks into tears and feels that she has been insulted enough. Romil apologises her for planning against her in the game, Deepak joins in and tries consoling her. But Somi wants to be left alone. They also decide to form a group of their own called Apple Pie club. However, Somi does not seem to be in a mood to forgive Deepak.

Deepak tries his best to convince Somi. Deepak says that he feels he is the one to be blamed for everything. Guilty, Deepak locks himself in the bathroom. He can be heard crying out loud. Will Somi finally forgive him?

Sreesanth, Surbhi, KV and Dipika gather outside the bathroom and try getting Deepak out. Somi finally comes to him but Deepak gets crazy and starts throwing away things out of guilt. Somi tells him that he doesn't need to be guilty as she has forgiven him. The two settle out their issue at last.

Deepak, who is now in a jovial mood, does uthaak-baithaak for Somi. The two have a hearty laugh.