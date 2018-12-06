Bigg Boss 12 Day 81 Written Update: Surbhi Rana makes it to the semi-finale with a captaincy

Wednesday's episode was all about the BB school bus task with Surbhi Rana and Rohit Suchanti becoming the final captaincy contenders. Today, we get to know who ends up being the captain, as well as one of the semi-finalists. A frustrated Surbhi Rana, as usual, vents out her grudges against the housemates.

9:10 pm

Sreesanth and Romil are given an interesting task wherein they are told to clean cars with the housemates' support and Sreesanth wins. Guys, we smell a Surbhi and Sreesanth patch-up here. Somi and Romil are still at their sentimental friendship talks and fights. Yawn. Deepak, Rohit, Karanvir and Surbhi are having an intense discussion about the school bus task.

9:20 pm

New day, new bi*ching. Somi expresses her views about Jasleen to Surbhi saying that Jasleen is trying to compete with her in everything. Surbhi and Romil are given a musical captaincy task where Deepak is Surbhi's singer and Jasleen will sing for Rohit. Here begins the convincing task.

9:30 pm

Sreesanth lends his support to Surbhi and so does Somi and Megha since it's Rohit at the other end, are we surprised here? Poor Rohit loses the task with a 0 on his scoreboard. Surbhi Rana becomes the captain for the fourth time. Wow.

9:40 pm

Romil and Rohit are showing off their cricket skills to Sreesanth. Wait. What? A disappointed Sreesanth brings up the jail topic and starts whining, once again. Give us a break, Sreesanth!

9:50 pm

Jasleen and Megha discuss Somi's bitter behaviour towards Jasleen and they assume that's because of Jasleen's growing bond with Romil. Both of you are absolutely right, girls!

In the Weekend Ka War episode, an angry Salman Khan will be seen bashing Surbhi and Rohit for their atrocious behaviour towards the inmates, especially Sreesanth. Justice is being served, finally?

