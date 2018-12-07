image
Friday, December 7th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12 Day 82 Written Update: Housemates face Salman Khan's wrath!

Television

Bigg Boss 12 Day 82 Written Update: Housemates face Salman Khan's wrath!

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 07 2018, 10.19 pm
back
BB12Bigg Boss 12EntertainmentSalman KhanSreesant hTelevision
nextKapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath Wedding: The pre rituals have begun in full swing
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 Day 78 Written Update: Rohit and Deepak are the official thieves of this season!

Bigg Boss 12 Day 75 Written Update: Sreesanth has a hilarious defense for calling Surbhi characterless

Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra’s lingerie stint disappoints Twitterati