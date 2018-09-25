image
Wednesday, September 26th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12 Day 9 Live Updates: Welcome to another day infused with loads of mayhem

Television

Bigg Boss 12 Day 9 Live Updates: Welcome to another day infused with loads of mayhem

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   September 25 2018, 9.01 pm
back
BB 12Bigg Boss 12Day 9Dipika KakarEntertainmentKaranvir BohraLive BlogNeha PendseSaba KhanSomi KhansreesanthTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12 promo: Jodis on warpath against singles during key task
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 Day 8 Written Update: Monday's nominations heat up the house

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Will Kriti and Roshmi lose captaincy?

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan throws in a perfect surprise with zero eliminations