Bigg Boss 12 Day 94 Written Update: Surbhi Rana becomes the first finalist!

The fire station task has reached its final stage. We have a confused Dipika Kakar and Romil Chaudhary fighting it out for Surbhi and Karanvir. Surbhi wins over Karanvir, all thanks to Dipika. Let's see what drama unfolds in this race for the finale.
9:10 pm
Surbhi and Somi are seated and they are given a tough choice between Romil and Surbhi. Surbhi emotionally blackmails Somi and it works! Next up is Sreesanth and Deepak and they have to choose between Dipika and Sreesanth. Whoa! Sreesanth, undoubtedly, chooses Dipika over him and saves her. The fire station task ends with Deepak, Surbhi and Dipika as the contenders for the ticket to the finale.
9:20 pm
Deepak, yet again dedicates a song to Sreesanth's cricket career and the former cricketer gets emotional. Romil taunts Somi for choosing Surbhi over him and they end up arguing. Deepak, Surbhi and Dipika are given an interesting task by Bigg Boss and the one who wins goes to the finale. Deepak is the first one to go. All the housemates' try their best to distract him and we are not surprised.
9:30 pm
Up next is Surbhi Rana and we are sure that the housemates will try their best to make her lose. Voila! We were right. Somi, Deepak, Sreesanth, Dipika and Romil vent our their good old frustration. Surbhi is labelled fake, arrogant and what not!
9:40 pm
Dipika is the last one to go and damn, she is gone! Surbhi initiates the frustration-venting task. Deepak comes next and he is in revenge mode. Romil calls her fake and selfish.
9:50 pm
Time for the winner. Surprisingly, Surbhi wins the ticket to the finale and ends up being a finalist. Congratulations, girl! Also, apart from Surbhi, all the housemates are nominated for this week. Dipika finally breaks down because she lost the task. Does Surbhi deserve to be the finalist? What do you guys think?
In the upcoming episode, we will have RJ Malishka hosting a special show for the contestants, where they have to answer the audience's questions. Excited much?
