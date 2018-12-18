image
Wednesday, December 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12 Day 93 Written Update: Sreesanth and KV's rivalry turns ugly

Television

Bigg Boss 12 Day 93 Written Update: Sreesanth and KV's rivalry turns ugly

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   December 18 2018, 10.08 pm
back
Bigg Boss 12Deepak ThakurDipika KakarEntertainmentKaranvir BohraRomil ChoudharySalman KhanSomi KhansreesanthSrishty RodeSurbhi RanaTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12 promo: Karanvir Bohra takes a dig at Sreesanth's cricketing career
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend ka Vaar: This Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan special is a blockbuster

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s camaraderie will crack you up

Bigg Boss 12 day 89: Rohit picked as the least deserving contestant to be in the house