Bigg Boss 12 Day 93 Written Update: Sreesanth and KV's rivalry turns ugly

Last episode's fire-fighting task stirred enough chaos inside the house. Inmates are desperately trying to save themselves and their favourites. There are fights, tears and betrayals, thanks to rising competition. Read on to know what more follows inside the house tonight.

Deepak and Romil have already taken charge of tonight's task before anyone else could! Sreesanth and KV are throwing harsh words at each other. The former calls the latter a cheater and Sreesanth has taken it otherwise!

Deepak and Dipika have to choose one among Sreesanth and Karanvir. As expected, Dipika picks Sreesanth but Deepak wants to save his close buddy KV. We're in for an ugly war of words!

Sreesanth thinks nobody in the house needs him to stay and ends up upsetting Dipika. This follows with KV and Sreesanth hurling personal attacks on each other. Clearly, KV's 'cheater' comment is still on the former cricketer's mind but you know what? We are bored now.

.@sreesanth36 and @KVBohra get into an intense discussion and they decide to not talk to each other until the finale! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 18, 2018

Sreesanth's anger is refusing to die down and he just called Karanvir 'Chachi 420' *Faceplam* On the other hand, it is now Surbhi and Karanvir's turn to save either of Dipika or Deepak.

Surbhi thinks Dipika is a notably dignified player and deserves to be saved. KV thinks Deepak takes good care of everyone in the house. Who do you think will face the wrath this time?

#SurbhiRana bachaana chahti hain @ms_dipika ko kyunki unka maanna hai ki woh ek dignified insaan hai #BB12 mein aur khel rahi hai real game. #BiggBoss12 @Pepperfry pic.twitter.com/ZLYoFrRCvr — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 18, 2018

As the ticket to the finale is what everyone is fighting for, equations inside the house are changing colours every day! Keep a watch on this space to find out where the Bigg Boss battle heads as we approach the end!