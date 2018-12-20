Bigg Boss 12 Day 95 Written Update: RJ Malishka takes over the house!

Thursday's episode starts with Romil arguing with Somi Khan. Bigg Boss announces a special Radio Jockey task that also gives the nominated contestants a chance to be safe. Enemies Dipika and Romil are the first ones to go for the BB Radio. Exciting. Dipika starts with how a friendship between her and Romil is just not possible and the war begins.

.@ms_dipika de rahi hain avaam ko karaara jawab har sawaal ka! Are you enjoying the roasting session? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/Kcw0WfvsVf — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 20, 2018

9:10 pm

The calls have started and Dipika is accused of using her friendship with Sreesanth as a strategy, just to win. Next up are Deepak and Somi and the two begin by proving their relationship that is - friendship. Poor Deepak. Wait for it. The caller asks Somi if she has feelings for Romil, to which she politely declines.

Kya #SomiKhan ke dil mein kuch kuch hota hai #RomilChoudhary ke liye ya yeh hai sirf atoot dosti? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye abhi. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/INYAobzCRp — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 20, 2018

9:20 pm

The whole radio segment revolves around Deepak-Somi and their friendship. *Yawn* Deepak feels him and Romil are worthy finalists whereas Somi thinks it's her and Surbhi. Okay then.

9:30 pm

Frenemies Karanvir and Sreesanth were next and the obvious topic discussed - 'what went wrong with your friendship?' and the justifications were fair enough. A caller spilt beans on Sreesanth's controversial remark about Karanvir and he loses his calm.

The caller targets @sreesanth36's constantly changing behaviour! Kya woh jeetna chahte hain ya ghar chhodna chahte hain yeh hai unka confusion? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 20, 2018

9:40 pm

Karanvir shares his opinion on Dipika and Sreesanth's bhaichara. Karanvir and Sreesanth try and convince the audience to vote for them. Whom will you save, guys?

9:50 pm

A temperamental Sreesanth breaks down in front of Dipika as he gets nostalgic about his Bigg Boss journey. Sreesanth apologises to Karanvir for his past remarks on KV's father.

.@KVBohra hain naraaz @sreesanth36 ki kahi hui mean baaton ko lekar. Kya kar paayenge woh unhe maaf? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 20, 2018

.@sreesanth36 ne tahe dil se kiya apologize @KVBohra se apne bartaav ko lekar! Will he accept this apology? Find out after a short break. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 20, 2018

In the upcoming episode, we will have former Bigg Boss contestants Pritam Singh and Manu Punjabi, in the house. The two of them will have a word with housemates to select one of them for the jail punishment. Karanvir Bohra comes under their radar and he is clearly not happy.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the live updates on Bigg Boss 12.