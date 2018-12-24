image
Monday, December 24th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12 Day 99 Written Update: Urvashi Rautela turns up cheer the already annoyed housemates

Television

Bigg Boss 12 Day 99 Written Update: Urvashi Rautela turns up cheer the already annoyed housemates

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 24 2018, 10.18 pm
back
BB12Bigg Boss 12Dipika KakarEntertainmentKaranvir BohraRomil ChaudharySomi KhansreesanthSurbhi RanaTelevision
nextKoffee With Karan 6: Will Malaika Arora reveal about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor on KJo’s show?
ALSO READ

Badhaai Ho star, Neena Gupta is disappointed with Rajeev Masand for all the right reasons

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt to celebrate Christmas in Mumbai!

Kanaa's impact being felt far and wide