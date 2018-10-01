Bigg Boss 12: Deepak Thakur takes a dig at Hina Khan’s emotional moment from season 11

It’s been exactly two weeks for the contestants inside the Bigg Boss house. Apart from the usual nominations and the luxury budget tasks, there’s not much to write home about. The inmates are, slowly and but steadily, bonding with one and another, which is giving the right amount of fodder and of course gossip for the show. During one such bonding session, the Moora singer, Deepak Thakur took a dig at Hina Khan’s emotional moment from season 11.

It so happened that Deepak revisited a scene Khan created back in the 11th season of Bigg Boss. For the unaware, Hina Khan made a huge ruckus when she had to sacrifice her darling teddy bear in one of the tasks in the house. Termed as the Pooh incident, it is one of the highlights from the previous season. Deepak narrated the same incident to Sreesanth. It didn’t end there. While narrating the incident, Deepak also enacted Hina and poked fun at her.

If you have followed season 11 of the controversial show, you’ll know how Hina destroyed her pooh (teddy) to save her buddy Luv Tyagi from the nominations. While it was her decision to destroy the toy, she started sobbing soon after. The melodrama and meltdown was highly criticised. We wonder how Hina Khan will react to the Deepak impersonation though.