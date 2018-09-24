Bigg Boss 12: Did dengue keep Bharti and Haarsh away from the show?

Televsion’s favourite comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have contracted dengue. A report in Spotboye revealed the same and stated that after a round of detailed check-ups and blood tests, the doctor asked them to get admitted in a hospital. So, on Sunday, the couple was rushed to Kokilaben Ambani Dhirubhai Hospital, Mumbai.

They have been kept under observation until they show some signs of improvement. Let’s hope for their speedy recovery. Speaking of work commitments, the couple was apparently to be a part of the ongoing Bigg Boss season. In fact, during the launch of the 12th season in Goa, the makers had introduced them as the first celeb Jodi in the house. But, the premier episode saw their absence and they are indeed not a part of the final list of contestants in the house.

Now that the reports of them suffering from dengue have emerged, we believe that this could be one of the prime reasons for their no-show in the house. However, other reports claimed that they were never going to participate in the show and it was all a publicity gimmick created by the makers. That’s quite strange!

Anyway, considering the nature of Bigg Boss, we won’t be surprised if later on, Bharti and Haarsh indeed make it inside the house as wild card entries. Until then, let’s wait for them to be discharged from the hospital. We wish them a speedy recovery.