Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar and hubby Shoaib Ibrahim's candid moment on stage is pure love!

Sunday saw TV bahu Dipika Kakar winning the coveted title of Bigg Boss 12. The junta made a decision and it's everyone’s favourite bahu Dipika Kakar who won season 12's trophy. For the unaware, she was the ultimate face of Colors for years and was a part of a hit and long-running show Sasural Simar Ka. Also, before entering the reality show, Dipika was seen in JP Dutta’s Paltan. While fans were hoping that pacer Sreesanth will win the show, Dipika's victory came as a shocker to many. At the finale, Dipika's hubby Shoaib Ibrahim and her in-laws were present to cheer her. But one gesture of Shoaib made Dipika beam with joy.

In a video which is making the rounds of social media, we can see Shoaib Ibrahim lifting up his Queen. He is seen carrying her in his arms from the stage as Deepak Thakur follows them. Aww, such a cute moment! Among the many contestants on the show, Dipika reportedly was the highest paid actress. Kakar very candidly had also expressed that paisa was one of the main reasons for her to take up this challenging reality show.

Fans have been quite supportive of Shoaib and Dipika. In one of the Bigg Boss’ episode when Kakar met Shoaib after almost 90 days, the clip made fans go gaga over the same. The two got married this year in February in Shoaib's hometown, which is near Lucknow. Congrats to Dipika!