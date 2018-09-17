Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar and Karanvir Bohra contracted for the long haul

What a massive bang Bigg Boss 12 started with! As per the theme, some unique ‘vichitra jodis’ were seen stepping into house along with along with few singletons. As the season is in full swing, here's a bit of inside info that is exclusive. Celebrity contestants Dipika Kakar and Karanvir Bohra will seemingly survive the longest on the show - at least that's what we're hearing.

The two, being the biggest celebs of the lot apart from cricketer Sreesanth, have a 3-month contract. Now, this surely is going to raise the excitement notches higher!

The premiere night saw ex-Bigg Boss contestants Shilpa Shinde and Manveer Gurjar along with the Bhai, Salman Khan. Shilpa and Manveer were seen on the stage interacting with the audience.

For more updates from the entertaining house of Bigg Boss Season 12, stay glued to In.Com. From celebrities to sportspersons, we have it all!