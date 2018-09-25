Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar emotional over letter from hubby dearest

It has only been a week for the contestants in the Bigg Boss house and looks like among the lot, it is TV bahu Dipika Kakar who is already feeling homesick. While the Sasaural Simar Ka actress is one of the toughest contenders in the house, who has come all prepared, but it is a sweet letter from her husband that made her move to tears.

It so happened that Dipika’s hubby Shoaib Malik sent few photos of the couple inside the house. Without a doubt, a gift from your hubby and that too pictures from one’s pre-wedding photoshoot can make anyone teary-eyed. In the video, we see Karanvir Bohra and Urvashi Vani besides Dipika, calming her down, when the lady breaks down after looking at the photos. How sweet!

Taking you all a little back in time, this is not the first time that we have seen the duo setting some couple goals. Remember, how during the premier night of Bigg Boss 12 Shoaib made an entry and dedicated a shayari for her. He also showed another loving gesture by lifting Dipika in his arms and dropped her to the door the of Bigg Boss house.

Well, this gets us excited!