Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar moved to tears as hubby Shoaib sends a voice message

The last few episodes of Bigg Boss 12 showed how Sreesanth’s decision to target the Happy Club created a havoc in the house. Amidst all the dramas, we also saw Sreesanth breaking down and expressing that he wants to quit the show. The promo of tonight’s (Thursday) episode is out already and shows how celebrating Diwali away from their families is already making the housemates pretty emotional.

The contestants are in for a huge surprise this Diwali and it's going to be an emotional and magical ride! Tune in tonight at 9 PM for all the hungama. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 @iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @TheGarnierMan @letsdroom pic.twitter.com/70Py8CI494 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 8, 2018

The promo shows Surbhi Rana feeling overwhelmed to hear her mother’s voice after long. Deepak and Somi shed tears on getting messages from their family members. Dipika breaks down after listening to her husband Shoaib’s heart melting audio message.

Tonight’s episode is certainly going to be high on emotions.

Another promo sees Sreesanth and Deepak getting into a nasty argument and Shiv joins in too, to take Sreesanth’s side.

BB Yahan Wahan task mein shuru hogayi hai @sreesanth36 aur #DeepakThakur ke beech anban aur machne wala hai shor! Dekhna na bhulein #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/KQfFqKljMi — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 7, 2018

Wednesday’s episode saw the contestants trying to play mind games and strategise about the captaincy task and during which, Sreesanth and KV got into a major fight. Somi Khan, Megha Dhade, Karanvir Bohra and Romil Chaudhary stood eligible to contest for captaincy. Following the captaincy task, the housemates got together to celebrate Sreesanth's birthday. Dipika made Sree a special atta halwa cake.

Stay tuned to us for more updates and juicier gossips on Bigg Boss 12.