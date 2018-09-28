Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar puts up strong defence against jail time

There are three most important events that happen in the Bigg Boss house every week. Nomination, selection of the captain and a person to be sent to jail. On Thursday, a heated argument over who will be sent to jail took place even as Romil Choudhary and Nirmal Singh’s names popped up. Now it is time for contestants to decide who from the singles will be locked up.

Is it the beginning of a war between the jodis and the singles for the Bigg game? Catch all the hungama tonight at 9 PM! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/OgmXemyyAk — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 28, 2018

The promo shared by Colors clearly reveals that most of the contestants want Dipika to be sent to jail as she was harsh during the pirate’s task. But the television actress is putting up a strong defence reiterating that she wasn’t harsh during the task. On the other hand, Romil too still doesn’t agree that he should be sent to jail. The arguments are heating up and the show is only getting more interesting. Let’s wait for Friday’s episode to know who will finally land up in jail.

Meanwhile, Sreesanth, as usual, will be seen asking Bigg Boss to open the door so he can leave the house. We surely can’t wait to see if Bigg Boss will open the door for him or not. We wonder if Sreesanth will be the first one to be out of the house.