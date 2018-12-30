Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar wins the trophy but Twitter is not happy!

After being in the house for 105 days, Dipika Kakar has won Bigg Boss season 12. To win the show, she has beaten Sreesanth, Deepak Thakur, Karanvir Bohra and Romil Choudhary. Dipika’s journey inside the house has been quite bumpy. While she tried her best to prove her mettle, a lot of people claimed that she survived in the house just because of Sreesanth. And now, after she has won the show, Dipika is facing a lot of backlash on the social media.

Twitterati is not much happy with the actress winning the show and there are many tweets that are against her. People are calling her the worst winner which we think is a bit too harsh. Well, we agree that Sree was also one of the contestants who deserved to win, but one cannot ignore the fact that she has a huge fan following and it would be because of the votes that she has won the show. While fans of Dipika are celebrating, others are just not happy.

Worst winner male ever prince Worst winner female ever dipika#BiggBoss12Finale #BBCheatedViewers #BB12 — Prerna. Risk everything...Regret nothing... (@MyLoveIsMyINDIA) December 30, 2018

Now after winning the show Bigg Boss 12, let’s see what will be the next thing that Dipika will be doing. She also made her big screen debut this year with JP Dutta’s Paltan which unfortunately didn’t do well at the box office.