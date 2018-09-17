Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar's husband Shoaib pens a heartmelting post, requests for support

Bigg Boss is here to entertain for the next three months. The pain of separation from their respective families was visible on all the participants’ faces. Sasural Simar Ka actor Dipika Kakar has been married for only 6 months to Shoaib Ibrahim. Family responsibilities pushed her to sign for the show she said when Salman Khan raised the question.

Ahead of stepping into the Bigg Boss house, the adorable pair also shot a short video to request fans to support them while they were away from each other. Shoaib, who shared the video on Instagram wrote a heart melting caption along with the post, calling his wifey his world.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Dipika has carried a few of Shoaib's belongings so as to keep him close to her heart. "As this is Dipika's first separation with husband Shoaib Ibrahim post the wedding and in a long time, she has carried his T-Shirts and jackets as a remembrance so that she can feel his presence while away for three months. She has been very emotional about this,” revealed a source to the portal.