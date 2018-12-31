image
Monday, December 31st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar’s victory didn’t go well with former winner, Shilpa Shinde

Television

Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar’s victory didn’t go well with former winner, Shilpa Shinde

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 31 2018, 10.39 am
back
BB12BB12 finaleBigg Boss 12Deepak ThakurDipika KakkarEntertainmentfinaleKaranvir BohraRomil Chaudharyshilpa shindesreesanthSurbhi RanaTelevisionwinner
nextBigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar wins the trophy but Twitter is not happy!
ALSO READ

#MeToo: Rani Mukerji gets thrashed on Twitter for her opinion

Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar and hubby Shoaib Ibrahim's candid moment on stage is pure love!

Cabaret trailer: Sreesanth's digital innings begin with a flawless Richa Chadha