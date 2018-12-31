Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar’s victory didn’t go well with former winner, Shilpa Shinde

The 12th season of Bigg Boss has come to an end with Dipika Kakar bagging the winner’s trophy by beating her beloved bro, Sreesanth. However, this hasn’t gone well the former cricketer’s well-wishers and fans, especially the winner of Bigg Boss 11 - Shilpa Shinde. The Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai actor is clearly fumed up as she took to Twitter and vented out her frustration about the same. Shilpa has always opined that Dipika doesn’t deserve to win the Bigg Boss 12 trophy.

Shilpa even went on to call Dipika a makkhi (fly) as Dipika played the character of a fly in her popular show, Sasural Simar Ka. The actor also took a dig by mentioning how the makers promoted their bahu ‘Simar’. She also claimed that Dipika was roaming around Sreesanth during the entire season and, in the end, she won. Well, that’s not it. Shilpa even accused the makers of Bigg Boss pf ‘fixing’ Dipika’s win. Grapes are clearly sour, guys.

He is not made for this show BUT He made the show... He is an international player... just wait and watch .. Zindgi ki yahi reet hai haar ke baad hi Jeet hai https://t.co/XShI60KLeE — Shilpa Shinde. Risk everything...Regret nothing... (@ShindeShilpaS) December 30, 2018

Aree halwa banya , bhai bhai kiya isliye dikhi Makhi — Shilpa Shinde. Risk everything...Regret nothing... (@ShindeShilpaS) December 30, 2018

Shilpa has been an avid Sreesanth supporter, throughout the season and hence her disappointment didn’t come as a shocker. However, the actor went a little too far with her bitterness. Let's see if Dipika responds.