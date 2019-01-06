Bigg Boss 12: Dipikar Kakkar gets acid attack threat from a Sreesanth fan

Though the 12th season of Bigg Boss is over, the winner of the show for this season seems to be paying a heavy price for winning it. Since the winner announcement, there was a major debate over Dipika Kakar being chosen as the winner. While many loved the actor’s silent approach in the game, many have come out and openly said that Dipika didn’t deserve to win the show. Looks like there is one fan who has crossed all the possible limits and has threatened Dipika that she will be attacked by acid once he comes down to Mumbai.

In a post shared by team Dipika Kakar on twitter, a fan named Sreesanth the real fan and has threatened an acid attack on Dipika as the fan was upset over Sreesanth not winning the final. The fan page tagged the Mumbai Police’s official twitter handle to let them know about such threats and requested them for immediate action on the same.

Talking about Bigg Boss 12 finale, Dipika was criticised by many for not being an active member in the house. She was also heavily criticised for not competing in the tasks. Some readers would agree that Dipika was the smartest player in the house who didn’t indulge in any verbal or physical fights with other members of the house. That probably worked in Dipika’s favour and she was chosen the winner.

In an emotional post, shared by Dipika on Instagram, she thanked the former Indian fast bowler for helping her during her stay on the show. He also called Dipika his sister for life.

Well looks like fans should also take a break from their emotions and should avoid commenting and reacting on the stories henceforth.