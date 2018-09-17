Bigg Boss 12 Episode 2: Jasleen Matharu fiercely defends Anup Jalota

The show is on! It seems like a village is missing its singer. Deepak seems enamoured by the light show of the modernity that BB12 house offers. After a fanboy moment with the jacuzzi in the house, Deepak had a heart-to-heart with Anup Jalota.

After the morning alarm blared in the house, we could see the inmates discussing who snores the loudest in the house. While that is going on, Jasleen and her beau, Anup Jalota have a sit-down breakfast where Jasleen could not stop praising Jalota's sweet nature. The other housemates are still finding their way around in the kitchen.

At lunch, the inmates quizzed the former cricketer, Sreesanth, and have a good laugh about gully cricket. Deepak, once again, grabs screen space as he is already homesick. He is seen talking to a photo of his parents, and he gets slightly teary. He then confesses to Jasleen that he is being mildly bullied by a certain daadi-waala, Sourabh Patel. We wonder who! Jasleen, by the poolside, mentions that there are a few negative elements in the house - spearheaded by Saba Khan.

Ooh, it also looks like there is a romance brewing - between Somi Khan and Sourabh Patel at the dining table. Will they be this season's couple to watch out for? Meanwhile, Nehha Pendse and Dipika Kakar are brewing their own cup of coffee in the bedroom and talking about who should do what house chore.

Dipika Kakar is called to the confession room for a task! This is the first luxury-budget task of the house - as well as the first nomination! Daaaaamn. The inmates have to attend a press conference and put their cases forward, singles VS jodis. Let the drama begin! Enter last season's inmates, Hina Khan and Hiten Tejwani.

Iss khel ke purane khiladi, @tentej aur @eyehinakhan ne liya #BB12 ke house mein entry. RT if you are excited to see them. #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/gfn6gklZtU — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 17, 2018

Looks like sides are being chosen as Shristy Rode targets Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota. Jasleen starts to defend Anup and their relationship from the house. Hina Khan thinks she is back in the house as fuels the fire in the house against Jasleen and Anup. My goodness, this press conference is only getting intense. Finally, the house made Jasleen and Anup define their relationship, but the jodi is considered weak.

Sawaalon ka mooh tod jawaab de rahi hai #JasleenMatharu in the BB Press conference task. Are you liking her performance? #BB12 pic.twitter.com/DYzsWmeIgU — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 17, 2018

Up next is Uravashi - Deepak against celebrity Nehha Pendse. After a lot of riff-raff, the singleton, Nehha, is considered weak. And with that, ended Hina and Hiten's visit to the BB Press Conference.

Post the BB Press Conference, Somi Khan and her sister Saba Khan have ruffled feathers - the first fight of the house has taken place. Somi and Saurabh decide to get into a fake fight, but the other inmates don't buy it. And with that ended the first day in Bigg Boss's season 12.