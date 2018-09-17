image
Tuesday, September 18th 2018
English
Bigg Boss 12 Episode 2: Guru Anup Jalota claims he followed shishya Jasleen Matharu to the show

Television

Bigg Boss 12 Episode 2: Guru Anup Jalota claims he followed shishya Jasleen Matharu to the show

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   September 17 2018, 9.58 pm
back
Anup JalotaBigg Boss 12coupleEntertainmentJasleen MatharuJodiReality showsingerTelevision
nextBigg Boss 12: Shilpa Shinde’s dig at Hina Khan proves that the war is still on
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 Episode 2: Jasleen Matharu fiercely defends Anup Jalota

Bigg Boss 12: Shocker for me, says Jasleen’s father on her affair with Anup Jalota

Age is just a number! Celebs who found soul-mates defying the age gap