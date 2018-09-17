Bigg Boss 12 Episode 2: Guru Anup Jalota claims he followed shishya Jasleen Matharu to the show

Sunday night was nothing short of epic as Big Boss fanatics witnessed a grand premier to the 12th season of their favorite reality show. The wait is over and the show is finally on air. But the party is just getting started. Among all the contestants who entered the Bigg Boss house, it was Bhajan singer Anup Jalota and his young girlfriend Jasleen Matharu’s entry that raised the millions of eyebrows. Chatter has been at its peak on social media and viewers are confused as to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Ever since the singer maestro stepped on the stage with his 28-year-old jodidaar Jasleen, Salman and fans are not able to believe their eyes. Well, let us keep all the drama aside for a while and dive straight into this timeless relationship. Even as Jasleen spent a good amount of time defending her lover, fans are keen to know who fell in love with whom and how it all brewed between the two. Well, we do not have the answer to that, but in Episode 2, Jalota finally confirmed that it was he who followed Jasleen on the show.

Lastly, as they say, pyaar umar nahi puchta; Anup and Jasleen are a living (reality) example of the same. Stay tuned to in.com for more updates on the same.