Bigg Boss 12 Episode 3 live updates: Fight club here we come

9:59pm

The house has turned on the cricketer and Sreesanth is still stunned at the fact that the entire task was razed. Sreesanth has gone back to being angry by the prank played by the Khan sisters. Sreesanth discusses with Karanvir, and ends up speaking in English - breaking the cardinal rule of the BB house. Somi Khan and Sreesanth have a face-off! The girls are in tears as Sreesanth comments on their upbringing. After a heated argument, the cricketer takes off his mic and walks towards the exit door. The episode ends on a cliffhanger.

9:45pm

Finally, it is Sreesanth who gets the buzzer and he challenges the farmer-businessman jodi of Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra. However, the former cricketer has not thought his decision through since he mentions that he has no reason to call the jodi weak. Enraged by this illogical argument, Bigg Boss takes the decision to raze the task altogether. The animosity towards Sreesanth starts to seep in as the inmates are not happy with losing their first-ever task.

Socha tha karenge jodiyon ko all-out, but @sreesanth36 ne task se kiya walk out. BB conference mein aaj raat hoga ek naya dhamaka! Make sure you tune in at 9 PM. #BiggBoss12 #BB12@SportobyMacho @PanasonicIndia @campusshoes pic.twitter.com/s190XLWRqN — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 18, 2018

9:35pm

Karanvir Bohra is the next to get the buzzer and he challenges the BB Outhouse winner, Roshmi and Kriti. Karanvir states that their weak point is the fact that they don't even know each other. While the housemates weigh in, the cop brings out the point the jodi is strong since they both defeated their own jodi-daars. The house considers Karanvir to be the weak contestant.

9:25pm

The buzzer goes off for the BB Press Conference task and Dipika Kakar challenges Saba and Somi Khan. For today's guest judge panel, the house welcomes Shilpa Shinde and Karan Patel. Dipika makes some strong points against the sister-jodi. The jodi then attacks Dipika, saying that she just follows the crowd. Anup Jalota also questions the sisters on the same. Shilpa intervenes to make sense of the situation. Yesterday's prank by the sisters hasn't gone down well with the house, and the anger is palpable. Sreesanth has also jumped into the chaos. Sreesanth and Nehha Pendse discuss how wrong their prank was. The sister-jodi is considered the weaker inmates.

#BB12 ke ghar mein, sahi tarha se batane hanth, kya behes tak pahunch jayegi ye choti si baat? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/rTA3Y5Oft6 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 18, 2018

9:16pm

The Khan sisters, Somi and Saba, discusses last night's incident with Sreesanth. They then make their way to the kitchen and make another ruckus over the house chores. Dipika Kakar tries to intervene, but only adds to the noise. The ladies then call for a meeting accounting for people's chore chart.

9:12pm

While breakfast is being prepared, Karanvir Bohra seems miffed at the way the inmates are disposing of garbage. Another incident breaks out in the bathroom while Anup Jalota exercises his vocal chords.

9:08pm

The house wakes up to the tune of Main Khiladu Tu Anari!

9:05pm

We can see a restless Sreesanth walking around the house and one of the Khan sister's try to get him to go to bed. This seems like it will make matters worse as Sreesanth is in a pensive mood.

9:03pm

Yesterday's fight has spilt over to today's episode with Saurabh and Somi laughing it up. The other inmates join in a boisterous manner.

8:59pm

It is the third episode of Bigg Boss Season 12 already, and things are getting heated up! According to the channel's promos, the former cricketer (who has been quite quiet till now) seems to be ready to walk out of the house! Like, we said, episode 3 and there is an inmate ready to walk out! Have a look at the promo here:

